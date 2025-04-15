Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Luke Grimes says goodbye to Yellowstone and Kevin Costner drama with new Western
Subscribe
Luke Grimes says goodbye to Yellowstone and Kevin Costner drama with new Western
Luke Grimes arriving at the Academy of Country Music Awards© Shutterstock

Luke Grimes says goodbye to Yellowstone and Kevin Costner drama with new Western

 The Kayce Dutton star is looking to the future

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Luke Grimes is embarking on a brand new chapter. Following his six-year stint in Yellowstone, the actor is slated to star in Eddington – a contemporary Western comedy directed by Ari Aster. 

Luke's new Western, Eddington

Looking ahead to his latest project, Luke, 41, has already shared the film's poster on his Instagram account, and it's got the seal of approval from his former co-star, Hassie Harrison. Boasting a star-studded cast, Luke is in good company with Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler among the line-up. 

Scheduled to land in US theatres on 18 July 2025, Eddington will first premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. 

View post on Instagram
 

According to the synopsis: "In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico." 

A trailer has also been released, which you can watch below…

WATCH: Eddington trailer

A tumultuous time on the set of Yellowstone

Luke's involvement in the movie follows the release of Yellowstone's fifth season, which was surrounded by controversy. Amid reports of a rift between Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, Luke mused that it had been "the easiest season we've filmed" as a result of Kevin's departure. 

Speaking with Esquire, Luke said that "there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. "Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around," he mused in December. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed."

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the "Yellowstone" World Premiere at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner were reportedly feuding on set

Asked whether he remains in contact with the John Dutton alum, Luke later told Men's Health that he hadn't spoken with Kevin since his exit. "It's not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it's just, he's Kevin Costner," Luke clarified. 

"He's a big deal. I do have his phone number — I just don't feel like it's my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to."

Luke has been more focused on his family

In recent months, Luke has been more preoccupied with his family life after welcoming a bouncing baby boy with his wife, Bianca Rodrigues. After confirming her pregnancy in August last year, the Brazilian model revealed that her son had arrived in October 2024. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alongside an adorable portrait of her newborn, Bianca wrote: "Welcome to the world little man."

Posting in January, Luke went on to describe 2024 as "the greatest year of my life" and commemorated it with a family photo. 

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More