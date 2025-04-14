1923 stars before they were famous - and Harrison Ford looks unrecognisable

Pictured above, a then-20-year-old Harrison Ford was just starting out in Hollywood. Taken in 1966, after he'd landed his first-known role as an uncredited bellhop in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, the fledgling star was still finding his way in the industry.

In the years that followed, Harrison (who used to go by Harrison J. Ford) continued to pay his dues in uncredited roles before making a breakthrough in American Graffiti (1973) – a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Lucas.

Harrison's introduction to the filmmaker would greatly impact the rest of his career, with the actor going on to score roles in many of George's movies, including The Conversation (1974), Star Wars (1977), and Apocalypse Now (1979).

After cementing his status as a leading man with Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Harrison began his tenure as the iconic Indiana Jones, which he would portray for the next 42 years, concluding with the fifth movie: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Now 82, Harrison has turned his attention to television with 1923 (2022-2025) and Shrinking (2023- present) among his latest projects.