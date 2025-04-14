1923 stars before they were famous - and Harrison Ford looks unrecognisable

The cast of 1923 has left an indelible mark on the Yellowstone universe. After just two seasons, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer have concluded their time on the Western saga while bagging critical acclaim for their nuanced performances.
Following the conclusion of season two, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and unearthed the best throwback photos of our favourite cast members. Find out what they were up to before setting their sights on the Dutton family ranch...
Harrison Ford
Pictured above, a then-20-year-old Harrison Ford was just starting out in Hollywood. Taken in 1966, after he'd landed his first-known role as an uncredited bellhop in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, the fledgling star was still finding his way in the industry.
In the years that followed, Harrison (who used to go by Harrison J. Ford) continued to pay his dues in uncredited roles before making a breakthrough in American Graffiti (1973) – a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Lucas.
Harrison's introduction to the filmmaker would greatly impact the rest of his career, with the actor going on to score roles in many of George's movies, including The Conversation (1974), Star Wars (1977), and Apocalypse Now (1979).
After cementing his status as a leading man with Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Harrison began his tenure as the iconic Indiana Jones, which he would portray for the next 42 years, concluding with the fifth movie: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).
Now 82, Harrison has turned his attention to television with 1923 (2022-2025) and Shrinking (2023- present) among his latest projects.
Read more
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren was 24 years old and a celebrated member of the Royal Shakespeare Company when she was captured above in 1969. During this period of her career, she had predominantly appeared on stage and was yet to make her mark in the world of film and TV.
By the '70s and '80s, Helen had established herself as a star of the screen, lending her talents to Hamlet (1976), Caligula (1979), The Long Good Friday (1980), Excalibur (1981), Coming Through (1985) and The Mosquito Coast (1986), the latter of which saw her performing alongside Harrison Ford – a sign of the times to come!
More recently, Helen, 79, has appeared in films, including Hobbs & Shaw (2019), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Barbie (2023). Over in the world of TV, the London-born star has helmed the critically acclaimed series 1923 and MobLand.
Brandon Sklenar
Brandon Sklenar has officially made it in Hollywood, thanks to his roles in 1923, It Ends With Us (2024) and Drop (2025). There's no doubt that the actor is enjoying the peak of his career right now, but Brandon has worked tirelessly over the past decade to get where he is.
Back in 2018, the New Jersey native looked so different while attending the premiere of his film, Mapplethorpe, at the Tribeca Film Festival. Yet to grow his signature moustache, Brandon would also bulk up considerably for his return as Spencer Dutton in season two of 1923.
Speaking with The Wrap in 2025, Brandon revealed that he'd called Taylor Sheridan to tell him that he wanted to be "visibly, way bigger" and "look intimidating", as Spencer would have spent several months shovelling coal on an ocean liner.
Julia Schlaepfer
Julia Schlaepfer was one year into her acting career when she was cast as Sandra Good in the American biographical drama Charlie Says (2018) and headed to the Tribeca Film Festival one year later to attend an official screening.
Among her next roles, Julia, 30, would star in episodes of The Politician (2019-2020), American Horror Stories (2022), and, of course, 1923.
Brian Geraghty
Brian Geraghty rocked platinum blonde highlights while attending the 2004 premiere of Exorcist: The Beginning.
Then 29 years old, the actor was yet to feature in Jarhead (2005), The Hurt Locker (2008), Chicago P.D. (2014-2020) and 1923.
Timothy Dalton
Captured in his first-ever film role as Phillip II in The Lion in Winter (1968), Timothy Dalton was about to embark on a long and illustrious career spanning 50+ years.
Among his best-known projects, the 79-year-old has appeared in Wuthering Heights (1970), Flash Gordon (1980), Jane Eyre (1983), Licence to Kill (1989) and the Toy Story franchise. 1923 is billed as his most recent role.