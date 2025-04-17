The Gilded Age season three teases 'sacrifice' and 'ruin' as characters clash

The Gilded Age season three is finally returning to our screens, and fans couldn't be more excited to see the return of Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and more. The series appears to launch straight into the drama of the period of "immense economic and social change" for our favourite character - but what can we expect? Find out more here…
When is it out?
The Julian Fellowes series will return for its third season on HBO in June in the US, and is expected to follow in the UK shortly afterwards on Sky and NOW. However, there is not an exact date for the eight-part series just yet, so watch this space!
What to expect?
The dramatic plot synopsis reads: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society."
You may also like
What is happening with our favourite characters?
In season three, Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights, while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.
The description continues: "Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."
Who is in the cast?
The very starry cast includes The White Lotus star Carrie Coon, Chicago's Christine Baranski, And Just Like That actress Cynthia Nixon, The Mist's Morgan Spector, Materialists actress Louisa Jacobson, UnREAL actress Denée Benton, The Conjuring's Taissa Farmiga, and Poldark's Harry Richardson.
What have the cast said?
Speaking about season three, Christine told Deadline: "She’s suddenly not the head of the household, which you can tell from the way season 2 ended, that this proud haughty lady who was used to being number one is suddenly not that.
"So that fall from grace and that fall from power, that’s always such a delicious thing to play, and the fall of a King is just as exciting as the rise. So it makes for a lot of humor, I think, her having to eat humble pie."
Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch