Fans rave over 'incredible' HBO show with 96% Rotten Tomatoes score - but it still isn't out in the UK

Viewers are raving over a brand new hit HBO drama that doesn't even have a UK release date - yet! The hit new show is titled The Pitt, and follows the ER of a hospital in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania.

The show serves as a realistic look at challenges facing healthcare workers in America including PTSD from the COVID pandemic, struggles with the cost of living crisis and low wages, and more.

Taking to X to discuss the show, one person wrote: "#ThePitt is some incredible television, my god it’s like I'm the one clocking in for a shift each week," while another person added: "The thing about #ThePitt is… none of it feels overdone.

© Warrick Page/MAX The Pitt has been a huge hit for MAX

"The pacing of everything happening feels entirely real. The structure of the show is really showcasing how much medical workers are dealing with just a shift on top of these out of the norm situations."

A third person wrote: "Are ya watching The Pitt? If not, [what are you] waiting for?15 episode season, 45min long. Weekly release. The most realistic med show I’ve ever seen. And the format is perfect. #ThePitt."

Fans are also calling for award nominations for The Librarian star Noah Wyle, who plays senior attending Robby in the hit new show.

Each episode of the series is told in real-time

Speaking about the show, which is currently being released weekly in the US, Noah told Parade: "I think we're trending away from binging. I personally have a capacity for maybe two, three [episodes]. If it's an hour-long drama, maybe even less. But that's also because I like to enjoy the content I'm watching. And when I'm binging, I don't always absorb it.

"There's the other practical aspect that when you're on a streamer, subscriptions are really what drives their profitability, and they don't want anybody to cancel the subscription. So the longer that investment in the show lasts for the audience, the longer they're going to hang on to that subscription.

© Warrick Page/MAX Noah Wyle stars as Robby in The Pitt

"So if you give them a 15-episode show, and you show it once a week, you're going to hang on to that audience now for a couple of months, which is great for everybody. And I think that there's something really rewarding about having a show you can talk about all week and look forward to it."

Although the show has yet to receive a UK release date just yet - it is expected to land on Sky/NOW in 2025 - so watch this space!