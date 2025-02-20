The White Lotus viewers 'already know' who shooter is from episode one

The White Lotus season three is finally here and if you're anything like us, you're already obsessed. Sure the theme song isn't quite the earworm from season one and two, but the cast of characters are perhaps the strongest yet, and things kick off with a terrifying opener as gunshots are heard throughout the resort - and a body is spotted floating in the water.

So the big question is, who is yielding the gun? Fans of the show are already certain that they have the answer. Find out here…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Belinda was the shooter. You’re welcome. Bookmark this." Belinda is the spa worker from season one who is left badly disappointed by Tanya after she promises to be a financial backer for her own spa, only to pull out of the deal after finding love with Greg.

Aimee Lou Wood's character is also a popular choice

The fan continued: "Mark my words. It’ll be a complex shooting situation with at least 3 people involved — Belinda, Greg, and the security guard who’s dating LaLisa who was 'proud he saved a life.' The hotel manager will also be an accomplice to Greg. He’s who lured Belinda there." Another person posted: "I hope she shoots Greg. To avenge Tanya!"

Others shared different theories, with one posting: "My bet is still the dad, he has an android and apple has the 'no villains clause,'" while another person added: "Okay but how do we get there? My bet is on Aimee Lou Wood’s character pushed by that man’s treatment of hers."

The exploits and misadventures of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of one week.

Another person suggested that the "repressed younger brother" could be the culprit, while another theory is that, following season three's monkey symbolism peppered through the opening credits and various guests' interactions with them, that it could actually be a rogue monkey causing all of the chaos. What do you think?