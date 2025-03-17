The White Lotus fans in disbelief over star's famous partner 'insane' cameo 'for the history books'

The White Lotus' episode on Sunday night left jaws on the floor, so warning—spoiler alert for season three, episode five!

The episode finally made good on its long-hinted suggestion that brothers Saxon and Lachlan are a little bit too close after the pair share a drunken kiss, while the trio of gal pals partook in a wild party night that we suspect may have some repercussions. However, it was Oscar-winning star Sam Rockwell's appearance that really had people talking.

WATCH: The White Lotus returns for season 3

In the episode, Walton Goggins' character Rick arrives in Bangkok to meet his friend Frank, played by the Hollywood star, who is incidentally the long-term partner of Leslie Bibb, who also stars in season three as Kate.

In their scene, Frank reveals that he is currently sober to a surprised and slightly disappointed Rick before revealing his recent sexual awakenings while in Thailand in a long, unflinching monologue that fans have immediately lauded.

© HBO Sam Rockwell made a surprise appearance

Taking to X, one person posted: "Sam Rockwell's surprise cameo on tonight's episode of #TheWhiteLotus has officially gone to the history books. It being a perfect example of stealing a scene by chewing dialogue and landing every bit. This was #Emmys worthy all over it!"

Another person added: "[Creator] Mike White hired Sam Rockwell for S3 Ep5 of #WhiteLotus & just said 'say something insane' and let the cameras roll," while a third person wrote: "Sam Rockwell really showed up out of nowhere tonight and delivered one of the most insane monologues in television history."

© HBO Walton Goggins plays Sam's friend Rick

Another fan added: "Between that monologue by Sam Rockwell and the cut scenes to Walton Goggins, just an all-time television moment."

Speaking about his partner Leslie, another person posted: "Sam Rockwell told his boo Leslie Bibb that this is gonna be a couples work trip at The White Lotus, and I’m here for it."

© Fabio Lovino/HBO Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus

Sam and Leslie have been together since 2007, with Sam telling The London Evening Standard back in 2022 that they are "basically married." He added: "She’s in my will. I feel like we are married. We live like a married couple. I’m really proud of her."