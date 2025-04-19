Is Scott Clifton leaving the Bold & The Beautiful? All we know after Liam's heartbreaking news

For 15 years Scott Clifton has been a fan favorite on The Bold & The Beautiful as Liam Spencer but is he set to leave the show?

Fans have anxiously been awaiting news weeks after Liam collapsed, with the impact causing a brain bleed, and on Friday April 18 we received an answer, with viewers seeing Liam finally leave the hospital with the hopes of attending his daughter Kelly’s father-daughter dance.

Liam Spencer surprises daughter Kelly on The Bold & Beautiful for father-daughter dance

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Grace (Cassandra Creech) both attempted to convince Liam to stay in the hospital but he refused, deciding to be with his daughter.

Inoperable mass discovered

Bridget and Grace immediately told Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Liam’s exit and the doctor's comments, and anxious to share the results, Finn tells Liam’s ex-wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that the doctors discovered an inoperable mass on his brain.

© CBS Tanner Novlan as Dr. John Finnegan, Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester and Cirie Fields as Dr. Martin in The Bold & The Beautiful

By the end of the episode, Liam was still not aware of the news, but it hints that he may be killed off, which would change the show dramatically.

Scott's soap credits​​​​

Scott, 40, has some serious soap credits, having starred as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital for four years between 2003 and 2007, for two years as Schuyler Joplin in One Life to Live before joining CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful.

© Photo Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc. Photo by Sean Smith/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy with Scott Clifton as Liam; the pair have a daughter together

As Liam Cooper, he arrived in Los Angeles after the death of his mother hoping to find his biological father. He knew no details except that he worked at Forrester Creations.

It is later revealed he is the son of business mogul Bill Spencer Jr,As Liam, Scott has been through some of the show's most shocking storyline, including discovering that his wife Steffy had a one-night-stand with Liam's father, Bill, and an ongoing love triangle between Steffy and Hope Logan, with whom he also has a daughter called Beth.

© Â© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Sophia Paras McKilney plays Kelly Spencer, Liam's daughter, in The Bold & The Beautiful

Emmy winner

He has been nominated for six Daytime Emmys, and has won three for his work in the series; in 2011 he picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, in 2013 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and again in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Over his years on the show Scott was considered one of the lead actors, ranking as the actor who often appeared in the most number of episodes. However, this year he appears to have been relegated, appearing in only 20% of this year's episodes.

It's unclear how this storyline may play out, although knowing soap opera land we're sure there will be some dramatic – and potentially tragic – scenes that play out if Liam makes it to the father-daughter dance where Kelly, his daughter with Steffy, is waiting.