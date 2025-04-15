Cameron Mathison has praised his "strong" children for persevering through their grief following the devastating January 2025 LA wildfires.

Calling the traumatic week "overwhelming," the General Hospital star shared how his children "have been through it, but they are amazing and so strong".

Watch the clip, from an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on April 15, below:

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison praises 'strong' children following family tragedy

The home is where Cameron and his ex-wife Vanessa raised their two children, Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18.

Cameron and Vanessa split in 2024 after 22 years of marriage, but he told Us Weekly that the tragedy had also brought him and Vanessa closer: "In a way, this challenge and trauma brought us super close. It was a way to move on and be there for each other."

© Getty Images Cameron with his children Leila and Lucas aqnd wife Vanessa (2R) in 2019

He added: "She and I only really knew what each other were going through, so it was very valuable for both of us. I literally couldn’t have gone through this without her."

Cameron and Vanessa met as working models in NYC in 1998 and began dating soon after, tying the knot a few years later in 2002.

In July 2024 they revealed that they had "made the difficult decision to part ways," writing in a statement that they "enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other," and holding "gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together".