Beloved The Bold and the Beautiful star to return to show after 13 years, Katherine Kelly Lang reacts

Thirteen years after Jack Wagner left The Bold and the Beautiful, the actor is coming back.

Jack will be returning to hit CBS soap series to reprise his longtime role of Nick Marone, with his first episode set to air on June 13. Deadline first reported the news.

The 65-year-old actor, who has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, first appeared in the long-running soap opera in March 2003 and he stayed there for nine years; he made a special appearance in the soap's 35th anniversary special in March 2022.

Jack Wagner and Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick's return will come as his former lover, Brooke Logan (played by Katherine Kelly Lang), finds herself at a crossroads, feeling defeated and lost, and realizing that her relationship with Ridge Forrester may be irreparably broken.

"As she struggles with her emotions, Nick’s unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface. His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke a sense of comfort and stability that she desperately needs. Their connection reignites old flames, offering Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past with Ridge."

© CBS Katherine as Brooke and Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick, the son of shipping tycoon Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo), was often seen on screen as an ambitious man who had spent his life working as a sea captain.

"The exciting news just keeps coming," said Katherine, sharing the news with fans on social media and tagging Jack.

© Getty Images Actor Jack Wagner (L) and actress Katherine Kelly Lang speak onstage during the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2006

In the almost decade Jack played Nick, the character was often at the centre of several conflicts, and was close friends – and at times frenemies – with both Brooke and Ridge.

Jack is also known for his long-running work on ABC series General Hospital; he was nominated for Daytime Emmys for his work on both shows. Since 2014, he has played Bill Avery, the town's sheriff and later town's judge, on When Calls the Heart.

He joined the Hallmark series in 2014 and continues the role on the show which is entering its 12th season.

Season 10 trailer for Hallmark Channel's When Calls The Heart

The Bold and the Beautiful had been running since 1987 and was this week renewed by CBS for another three seasons, taking it through to its 40th anniversary.

Katherine is one of only two actors who has remained with the series throughout its run; she took on the role back in 1987, and in March, celebrated 38 years of the show.

She posted several photos of the cast together on social media, leading with a picture of herself with John McCook - who has also been on the show since it started - playing Eric Forrester.