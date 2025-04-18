The Bold & Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood celebrates special occasion after announcing fifth pregnancy

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has celebrated her 38th birthday with a stunning picture of her in a bold purple mini dress.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress is a busy mom to four young sons and is expecting her fifth child, but she took the time to enjoy her own special day, taking to social media to thank fans for "the birthday love".

In the picture Jacqeline rocked a micro mini wrap dress in a deep royal purple paired with metallic stilettos and a matching skinny belt. She held a bouquet of purple balloons.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses for her birthday

"I'm almost 7 months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon," the actress shared in her newsletter in mid-March.

"It's such a special time in our home — so much love, energy and anticipation!"

Earlier in April she gave fans a rare glimpse into her life in Los Angeles, writing on social media: "Hi! it’s been a minute—life has been full in the best way. A beautiful whirlwind of sweet moments, slow days, fast days, and everything in between. Feeling so grateful and present through it all. How have you been?!"

The carousel of pictures revealed how she had been spending her days, including baking with her boys, taking them horse riding and to the beach, and reading scripts while pushing the pram.

Jacqueline joined the CBS daytime soap in 2008 as Steffy Forrester.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy in The Bold & The Beautiful

"I love playing her and developing her character. She is so different from me. It's rather cathartic, and it allows my alter ego to come out on The Bold and The Beautiful set five days a week," Jacqueline said in 2011.

In 2013 she took a break from the series but returned on a recurring basis and has been with the show since 2015 on a contract basis.

© CBS via Getty Images Jacqueline has won three Emmys

Jacqueline won her first Daytime Emmy in 2019 for her work as a lead actress inthe show; she had previously been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, and Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

She also won in 2021 and 2023.

© Variety via Getty Images Jacqueline has four boys with her husband Elan Ruspoli

Jacqueline married Creative Artists Agency talent agent Elan Ruspoli in 2018 when the pair eloped.

They welcomed their six-year-old son Rise in March 20 19, and their four-year-old son Lenix in February 2021.In May 2022, Jacqueline gave birth to their third son, Brando Elion and their fourth son, 20-month-old Valor, was born in August 2023.