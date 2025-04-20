Inside Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera's relationship — all we know 

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera will be marking 13 years of marriage in October, and they have had quite the journey since tying the knot over a decade ago!

The couple met back in Boston when they were both working for WHDH, NBC's affiliate station. They tied the knot in 2012, and four years later, went on to welcome their first child, Calvin Bradley, now eight. Oliver George, five, and Rusty James, three.

They split their time between their apartment in New York City and their beach house just outside the city, and enjoy nothing more than spending quality family time together. Here's some fun facts about their long-lasting relationship...

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera have been married since 2012

Dylan and Brian love to have fun

Dylan and Brian both enjoy making memories and one of their absolute favorite ones involved a spontaneous - and very fun - moment from their wedding day. Dylan recalled to People that at the end of their wedding, the DJ asked them if they had any further song requests, to which Brian "randomly" said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay.

The couple met at work while in Boston

"We have no connection to the song," she admitted, however she added: "But it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness."

Dylan and Brian's relatable parenting style

Dylan and Brian have a shared sense of humor and it is often used to get through parenting challenges. In March 2024, the Today Show star revealed that she had texted Brian to ask him how the morning had gone with their young sons. At first, he replied: "Boys are great!! Morning is good!" but 25 minutes later, he added a photo of a broken glass on the dining room table. Dylan shared the message exchange on Instagram, with the caption: "Well that took a turn! #boys."

The couple are parents to three young sons

Dylan and Brian's love for Boston

The couple met in Boston and were even planning on living there and buying a home, but this all changed when Dylan got her big break on Today. She told Today.com: "I never had a goal to be at the TODAY show. I thought I was going to set up shop in Boston. I met my husband up there and we were just going to buy a house and live in Boston. Then this opportunity came along. But I always said 'yes' to the opportunities." She continued: "I am who I am because I said 'yes.' So even if something's scary, even if people are trying to say you need this or that, say 'yes' to all of it and just absorb it all and you'll get where you want to go whether that was your goal or not."

© Instagram The couple always make sure to find time for each other

Dylan and Brian's conflicting schedules

Because Dylan and Brian both have busy jobs in the TV industry, their schedules mean that they don't get to see each other as much as they would like. Back in 2022, Dylan told TODAY.com the adorable way they keep in touch during the week when apart from each other, explaining that a lot of their communication - even deep conversations - is done via text message.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple have conflicting work schedules

"Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time. Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," she said.

"We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"