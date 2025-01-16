Love Island star Marcel Somerville's stunning ex-wife he's still married to

Marcel Somerville has already made waves with his return to the Love Island villa having been reunited with his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

However, fans of the show picked up on the fleeting mention of divorce in his VT, and Marcel dropping the bombshell on Wednesday night that whoever he kisses in the villa will be his first kiss since being with his wife has got viewers questioning his relationship status.

© Getty Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville married in 2022

The reality TV star, 39, is referring to his previous relationship with Rebecca Vieira whom he is still in the midst of a divorce from. Join HELLO! in getting to know his wife and son as the ITV star embarks upon round two in the Love Island villa.

Who is Rebecca Vieira?

Rebecca is a social media influencer and former Pretty Little Thing model. She has amassed over 600,000 Instagram followers making fashion and football content, as well as life with the son she shares with Marcel.

© Instagram Rebecca was Marcel's wife for two years

In 2021, MailOnline reported that Rebecca had been jailed in 2019 for possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Marcel and Rebecca's love story begins

The ex-Blazing Squad singer met Rebecca in a nightclub in 2018, four years after he split from Love Island's Gabby.

© Instagram Marcel and Rebecca tied the knot in 2021

The pair welcomed their son, Roman, in January 2021, and by August 2022 they were a married couple having tied the knot in Portugal.

© Instagram Marcel is a proud dad to Roman

When did Marcel and Rebecca part ways?

In 2024, Marcel split from his wife after two years of marriage. It was revealed that Rebecca had been caught sending messages to rapper Slim Jxmmi. It was reported at the time that Marcel was heartbroken by the revelation and swiftly moved out of the family home and in with friends.

© Getty Marcel and Rebecca co-parent Roman

Rebecca broke her silence to address the split rumours via an Insatgram post: "By now most of you would have seen what's going on. I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families," she wrote.

"My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband.

© Instagram Marcel and Rebecca are divorcing

"I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made."

She also penned a public apology to her ex: "I want to publicly apologise to my Marcel, just as loudly as the rest of the noise. For all the hurt, embarrassment and pain I have put him through there is nothing and no one in the world that comes before you and our family. No one could ever compare.

Marcel addresses their split

Prior to entering the villa, Marcel reflected on his separation in an interview with the Mirror. "I never expected something like this would happen in my life," he said.

© Instagram The pair split up after Rebecca was caught messaging a rapper

"You do put up walls, you do create new boundaries. It’s hard to put your heart on your sleeve again and trust someone straight away. I always say, 'I'll trust you until you show me that I can’t'."

Marcel's comments on fatherhood

Marcel has documented his life as a father to Roman on Instagram, letting fans in on their playdates and father-son holidays.

© Instagram Marcel is a doting dad

"From the day you were born, every choice I have made has been for you, and every choice I make going forward will be for you," Marcel wrote in August 2024, captioning a poolside photo of him wearing matching swimming trunks with Roman.

Is Marcel single?

Technically, Marcel is still going through divorce proceedings, however, he has said he entered the villa as a single man. "Divorce can take a while, but if I'm not with someone and I'm not in a relationship with that person, is it fair for me to be like 'oh cool'," he admitted.

© Getty Marcel left the villa in 2017 with Gabby Allen

"I'm not going to do anything for like the next year and a half or two years, whatever it is, until my divorce is filed for me to move on and start living my life again?"

His soon-to-be ex-wife is yet to comment on his return to Love Island.