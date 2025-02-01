Meet High Potential star Kaitlin Olson's famous husband you'll definitely recognize

Kaitlin Olson is winning rave reviews for her turn in the Disney+ crime drama series High Potential – but she's not the only star who has a hit show in her family.

The actress – who plays Morgan Gilroy, a free-spirited single mom of three with a brilliant mind – has been married to actor Rob McElhenney since 2008 after they met and fell in love on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ryan Reynolds serenades Rob McElhenney

Rob has had a successful career in film and TV and is even the co-owner of the Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, which he bought with Ryan Reynolds in 2021.

Discover more about his relationship with Kaitlin below…

Relationship

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob fell in love while starring in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Kaitlin met Rob in 2005 when he cast her in his show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and she soon developed a crush on her future husband.

A year later, she made her feelings known during a game night when she attempted to "move myself into his lap". While that encounter didn't end as she hoped, they began dating not long after.

However, Rob wanted a "casual" relationship, which Kaitlin found laughable, telling Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in June 2018: "I was like, 'This person is completely in love with me – and he has no idea.' It was no problem for me."

© Getty Images Rob wanted their relationship to be 'casual' at first

She added. "It wasn't even a game. It was just like, 'Oh, you don't know, you have no idea that you are completely in love with me. That's so cute!'"

After dating in secret for a few months, they broke the news of their relationship to their co-stars and Rob proposed in December 2007 at their friend and co-star Danny DeVito's beach house in Malibu.

Wedding

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob met in 2005

Kaitlin and Rob tied the knot on September 27, 2008, at a vineyard in Malibu, California, surrounded by their friends and family.

They opted for natural decorations such as herbs, berries, and artichokes instead of floral arrangements because they "wanted [their] wedding to produce as little waste as possible," Kaitlin told InStyle.

Children

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob share two sons

Rob and Kaitlin share two sons, Axel Lee, born in September 2010, and Leo Grey, born in April 2012.

Axel's name was inspired by Beverly Hills Cop, with Kaitlin telling Spin: "We thought the name was cool, and then someone reminded me of Axel Foley from Beverly Hills Cop and I was on board."

Affair allegations

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob married in 2008

Rumors circulated in 2023 that Rob and Kaitlin were splitting after he had an affair – but those were soon debunked after the actress hilariously addressed the allegations.

"It was me who had the affair. But it was not with someone from Wales," she wrote on X, sharing a Perez Hilton article about the speculation. "It was with a whale."

She added: "I've always loved whales. They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

Rob shared his own tweet, which referenced Kaitlin's, jokingly writing: "Sad to admit that the rumor is true. However some of the details are …. Incorrect."

Declarations of love

© Getty Images Rob often publicly expresses his love for his wife

Rob isn't shy about publicly expressing his feelings for his wife. In 2022, he stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous talk show and gushed about his wife, who appeared as a guest on the show.

"Being in a relationship is very difficult. We've had our ups and downs, we've been married for, coming up on 14 years this September," he began.

"And I can tell you that I love you more now than I did 14 years ago. And that for as hard as it is sometimes, just like in any relationship, I will keep showing up and doing my best, because I love you so much."