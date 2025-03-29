Jenna Bush Hager warns husband to not 'ruin our marriage' during 'rude' Today segment

Jenna Bush Hager issued a stern warning to her husband, Henry Hager, on Friday's Today with Jenna & Friends.

The 43-year-old was joined by Henry as co-host, and during the show, they participated in a lie detector segment, which Jenna admitted they were going to "regret".

© NBC Jenna admitted she and Henry would 'regret' the lie detector segment

"Since my husband Henry is here co-hosting, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to put each other on the spot in a segment we probably will regret later," she said.

Jenna warned Henry not to say anything "that's going to ruin our marriage"; however, it wasn't long before he came under fire after a "rude" admission.

While Henry was hooked up to the machine, Jenna asked him: "Henry, have I ever given you 'the ick?'"

Henry's quick reply of "yes" appeared to shock Jenna, but it got even worse when he elaborated.

© NBC Jenna was shocked by Henry's 'rude' admission

"Sometimes, in the morning, you know, you might want to brush your teeth," he told his wife of 17 years.

"That is so rude!" Jenna exclaimed. "Okay, I'm gonna remember that in the next one."

© NBC Henry revealed Jenna's morning breath gave him 'the ick'

Last month, Jenna was forced to address speculation that there was trouble in her marriage after fans noticed she hadn't been wearing her wedding ring after their romantic trip to the Cayman Islands, which you can see in the video below.

Jenna addressed her worried fans after revealing she had "seen the comments" and admitted that "a bad wedding ring situation" was the real reason for her missing ring.

"I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don't worry, I've seen some of the comments, Henry and I are still very happily married," she said on the show in February.

© NBC Jenna was stunned by many of Henry's answers

Relationship timeline

Jenna and Henry met around 2004, during Jenna's father, George W. Bush's then-campaign for a second term as the 43rd President of the United States.

Henry, who previously worked as a deputy operations manager for Bush's re-election campaign, proposed to Jenna in 2007 – but she previously revealed that he wasn't the first one in their relationship to pop the question.

© Getty Images Jenna and Henry met around 2004

Jenna revealed that she proposed to Henry three months into their relationship after "several cocktails" during a night out.

However, Henry didn't give her the answer she was hoping for, and he turned down her offer of marriage.

Three years later, Henry made a "real proposal" and asked Jenna to marry him after seeking her father's permission during a trip to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

© Instagram Henry proposed to Jenna in 2007

Jenna explained that Henry was so nervous about asking her dad for his blessing that he read the Bible beforehand. "[It was] not easy. He actually read the Bible," she explained on Today.

But he was more than prepared when it came to finally speaking to the then-president.

© Getty Images Jenna and Henry married in 2008

"He had like a seven-point plan of why he wanted to marry me and how he was going to take care of me," she explained.

"My dad goes, 'Henry, I said yes. You don't need to go through anything else — Laura, Henry’s proposing,' and that was that. Good thing he did it."

© Instagram Jenna and Henry now share three kids

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in May 2008 at the Bush family's 1,600-acre estate in Crawford, Texas.

They now share three children: daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five.