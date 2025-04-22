Angela Bassett breaks silence on shocking 9-1-1 death in emotional statement — and fans aren't happy

Angela Bassett, her 9-1-1 family, and its fans are still reeling from a shocking cast departure. Spoilers ahead!

Fans were left shocked during last week's episode after Peter Krause's beloved character Captain Bobby Nash died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

Now, his co-star, who stars as Athena Grant, a field Sergeant and Bobby's wife, is paying tribute to both himself and the character.

© Disney Angela and Peter's characters are married

Angela took to Instagram some days after the devastating episode, and shared a sweet photo featuring Peter, in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters.

She then reflected: "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend."

"#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world," she continued, and acknowledged: "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

© Instagram The actress shared a sweet tribute to her co-star

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family," Angela maintained, and further wrote: "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their heartache, with one suggesting: "If you guys bring Bobby back to life even if it's in the most unrealistic way possible we seriously won't care and we'll never complain again we promise." Others followed suit with: "We love y’all so much, but we’ll never forgive this creative direction. All the love," and: "The show will never be the same. I will never forgive the writers. We love you Angela," as well as: "As a proud member of Bathena nation… this isn't how Bathena was supposed to end."

© FOX Angela has been part of 9-1-1 since 2018

More of Angela and Peter's colleagues have also paid tribute. "My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always," wrote Oliver Stark, as Kenneth Choi shared: "Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal."

© Getty In real life she is married to Courtney B. Vance

"I have no words," Jennifer Love Hewitt also shared on her Instagram Stories, writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best," and: "I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time." See a teaser for what's next after Bobby's death below.

Peter's character Bobby was the captain of the 118, a key character since the show's inception in 2018. His on-screen death comes two weeks after the cast and crew were seen shooting what appeared to be scenes from an upcoming episode that hinted at the death of a major character.

Angela and fellow cast members Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Oliver and Kenneth were all seen by paparazzi and bystanders shooting scenes on March 30 in Los Angeles that suggested Bobby had been killed, and moreover Angela was joined by her on-screen daughter and son May and Harry, who all wore black mourning clothes.