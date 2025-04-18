9-1-1 cast left 'shattered' after heartbreaking character exit — read their statements

The cast of 9-1-1 have taken to social media to share their public tributes to Peter Krause who has left the series after eight seasons.

"My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always," wrote Oliver Stark.

Kenneth Choi shared: "Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal."

"I have no words," Jennifer Love Hewitt shared on Instagram Stories, writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best".

"I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time.

Anirudh Pishadordy wrote: "The greatest mentor, and even greater friend, Peter. Bobby Nash, our Cap. Forever."

Aisha Hinds simply wrote the words "shattered" on Stories, while Ryan Guzman reposted his co-star's tributes.

The shocking character exit came in episode 15 of season eight at the end of a dramatic two-parter. In part one TV viewers saw how the 118 was called to a research lab at the Southern California Institute of Technology, which had been set on fire and was now a biohazard, leaving Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) in desperate need of an anti-virus.

Towards the end of the second-part, the 118 were rescued and Chimney was given the only vial of antidote – but as the team left the lab, Bobby locked himself inside, removing his mask to reveal he had been exposed.

Peter Krause was killed off in 9-1-1

"You're going to be ok, kid," Bobby told Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark), as he realized the situation they were in. "They're going to need you."

Buck then called in Bobby's wife Athena, played by Angela Bassett.

"I am not choosing to leave you," he told Athena. "I chose to save my team because it was the right thing to do. I don't want to go, if I could I would stay with you always."

© Disney Peter played Bobby for eight seasons

Peter told Good Morning America that "it would come as no surprise that Bobby chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab".

"I am really going to miss everyone," he said.

"I won't have a relationship like that [one with Angela] again on TV, it has been a fantastic eight years, and I will miss her a lot."

© Disney Peter and Angela Bassett in a still from 9-1-1

Angela shared that their final scene was shot in a variety of different ways "but one thing was always clear: the tie between the two of them, the bond between the two of them".

"And when we looked into each other’s eyes, I think we were there emotionally, and that told the story," she told Variety. "And I think that probably told the story when it reached editing, too. That this is the emotion, right here in this moment between the two of them."

Showrunner Tim Minear also told the trade magazine that he called every single cast member to tell them the news, and that he handed out "different versions of the script out to some of the crew or the day players or the background artists, because we didn’t want it to leak".

It was well known among the online community of 9-1-1 fans, however, as Angela, Aisha, Ryan, Oliver and Kenneth were all seen by paparazzi and bystanders shooting scenes on March 30 in Los Angeles that suggested Captain Nash had been killed in the line of duty.

© Disney, 911 Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie Han, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1

Angela was joined by her on-screen daughter and son May and Harry, who all wore black mourning clothes. Crew from the show also posted pictures from behind-the-scenes, sharing a picture from inside Firehouse 118 that showed a table honoring the life of Bobby, and a wreath covered in a sash bearing his name.

9-1-1 will return on May 1 and focus on the 118 coming to terms with his passing.