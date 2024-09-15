Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9-1-1 star has epic answer in Celebrity Family Feud video you need to see — exclusive
Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark on ABC's 9-1-1© Getty

The cast of 9-1-1 is facing off against the cast of Jury Duty for the latest Celebrity Family Feud episode

2 minutes ago
Celebrity Family Feud has an epic crossover coming fans' way, and HELLO! has an exclusive sneak peek.

On Monday, September 16, fans of ABC's 9-1-1 and Amazon's Jury Duty will get to see some of their favorite cast members face off in the latest installment of Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, which will air on ABC at 8/7c.

Ahead of the casts' head-to-head, check out an exclusive preview below…

The cast of 9-1-1 takes on Celebrity Family Feud

Stars from 9-1-1, which airs Thursdays at 8pm, included in the new episode are Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Tracie Thoms and Bryan Safi.

They are up against Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden, Edy Modica, Susan Berger, David Brown, Maria Russell and Cassandra Blair. The award-winning comedy, which first aired last year, is available on Prime Video.

