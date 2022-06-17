Peter Krause and Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham reportedly split after more than 10 years together The two starred in Parenthood together

9-1-1 star Peter Krause and Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham have reportedly split after 10 years together. The pair, who both starred in the award-winning drama Parenthood "quietly ended their relationship last year", her rep confirmed.

They met in 1995 and were friends for years before their friendship turned romantic when they starred as brother and sister, Adam and Sarah Braverman, on the show between 2010 and 2015.

The two had long kept their relationship private but in recent years had opened up on their romance, with Lauren, 56, sharing that "nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out".

In 2016 Peter made a cameo in the Gilmore Girls revival, A Year in the Life, playing a park ranger Lauren's character Lorelai meets during a camping trip.

Since 2018 Peter has starred in the hit Fox drama 9-1-1. Lauren was filming in Canada during the pandemic and they spent five months apart.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021 she explained that when she had returned home Peter and his son Roman had "bonded" and joked: "It was more like they were the married couple.

Peter and Lauren starred in Parenthood

"They were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore' in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, 'No, no, no, this is how things happen."

Lauren revealed earlier in 2022 that she includes a 'Gilmore Girls clause' in all of her contracts, which effectively allows her to drop out of whatever she's working on should creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ever decide to bring it back.

While the actress who played single mum Lorelai said she didn't "want to start any new rumors", she admitted: "I put that window into all my new jobs just in case.

