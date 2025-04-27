Fiona Bruce's private life off-screen - including high-powered husband

Fiona Bruce is a household name thanks to her longstanding broadcasting career. The 60-year-old presenter has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, having first joined the BBC as a journalist in the 1990s before going on to present the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

While Fiona is still a regular fixture on the BBC thanks to Antiques Roadshow and Question Time, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out all you need to know…

Fiona's home life with her husband of 30 years and children

Fiona is married to businessman Nigel Sharrocks, who is the non-executive chairman of advertising company Digital Cinema Media, which supplies cinema advertisements to Cineworld, Odeon, and Vue cinema chains.

He previously served as Managing Director of Warner Bros Pictures UK in the 2000s.

© Getty Fiona and Nigel tied the knot in 1994

The couple tied the knot in July 1994, having reportedly first met when they both worked at an advertising agency.

Fiona and Nigel share two children, Sam, 27, and Mia, 23.

Opening up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career, Fiona previously told Good Housekeeping: "Did I spend enough time with my children? I think scratch the surface of any working woman and she will always think, 'Probably not.'

© Getty Fiona with her daughter Mia

"I don't think there's such a thing as quality time with your children," she continued. "I think it's quantity. But there's never been any question that they take precedence over everything in my life, and always have done."

In another interview, Fiona revealed that she became a "light drinker" after having children.

"I've turned up for work with a hangover before, but not since the kids came along," she told Woman & Home in 2024 ahead of celebrating her 60th birthday party. "I'm a very light drinker these days.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Fiona with her children, Sam and Mia, in 2010

"If I'm out, I don't particularly want to go to bed early, and if I have more than a couple of glasses of wine, I get really sleepy, and I don't want to be sleepy because I want to enjoy the night!"

Fiona's 'life-changing' passion

One of Fiona's most notable presenting gigs is as the host of Antiques Roadshow, a role she says has changed her life.

Speaking to The Sunday Post in 2019, Fiona revealed that she's become passionate about antiques since first hosting the show in 2008.

© Anna Gordon/BBC Fiona is passionate about antiques thanks to Antiques Roadshow

"I know more than when I started, that's for sure, and I'm a hugely enthusiastic antiques buyer, auction bidder and junk shop devotee," said Fiona.

"It sounds a bit dramatic, but it has changed my life. I'm not interested in shopping for modern things. It started as an interest on the programme and now it’s a passion," she added.

Fiona's hobby away from TV

When she's not hosting Antiques Roadshow or Question Time, Fiona likes to spend time gardening at home and tending to her vegetable patch.

© BBC Fiona enjoys gardening in her spare time

During an appearance on The One Show in 2022, former host Jermaine Jenas asked: "Not a lot of people will know this but you're a very keen gardener aren't you?"

Fiona jokingly replied: "Not a very talented one though!"