Antiques Road Trip star Charles Hanson 'thrilled' as he shares major announcement - fans delighted

Charles Hanson has announced that he'll be reuniting with his Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip co-stars, Christina Trevanion, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell, in their upcoming theatre show, Antiques on Tour.

The quartet will travel to various locations in the UK to bring audiences a "fun evening of anecdotes and antiques".

Sharing the news on social media, Charles penned: "Thrilled to announce that I will be re-joining @Antiquesontour with my pals for all the remaining dates of the 2025 tour - starting in Neath & Bristol."

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "So so pleased for you Charles. Hopefully we will see you back on TV in future series. You have been missed!" while another added: "Fantastic news Charles!! Hopefully see you back on our screens again regularly soon. Good to have you back! You have been missed."

Charles' TV absence

Charles's exciting news comes amid his absence from BBC shows such as Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt. According to his IMDb page, the auctioneer hasn't appeared in any new episodes of Bargain Hunt or Celebrity Antiques Road Trip since 2023.

In December 2023, the MailOnline reported that Charles would not be appearing on any BBC shows in the "imminent future" as he faced charges of assault, which he was cleared of in February of this year.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court, the 46-year-old was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife.

Antiques on Tour - what to expect

The tour kicks off in June in Neath and will see Charles, Charlie, Philip, and Christina bring audiences tales from "the saleroom, television and beyond".

"The enormous variety of their experiences range from selling chickens and cattle to priceless Chinese artefacts and to multi-million pound cars," the official website states.

"Hear how Philip started out on his auctioneering career, how the ebullient and eccentric Charles set up a thriving business and how Charlie ended up flying across the world to sell 'old bangers' and they might well tell some behind the scenes TV secrets."

The group will host their final show in October in Eastbourne.

The tour first debuted back in 2023. At the time, Charles spoke of his long-held friendships with his co-stars.

"We've all got to know each other very well over the last 20 years – all through our mutual love of antiques," he explained. "Thankfully, the great British public like ancient things too – me included – and we all gained the opportunity to work together on various antiques-related TV shows."