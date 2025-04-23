Charles Hanson teams up with Antiques Road Trip co-star after sharing rare family update

Charles Hanson teamed up with his Antiques Road Trip co-star Charlie Ross and Bargain Hunt expert Richard Madley on Wednesday for an outing in London.

The trio, along with their friend Ben Robinson, enjoyed a restaurant meal during their visit to the capital. Marking the moment on social media, Charles shared a photo from inside the restaurant, showing the quartet holding glasses of champagne before digging into their meals.

In the caption, the 46-year-old penned: "Great to be out in #London yesterday with my three amigos."

It comes just weeks after Charles announced that he has rejoined his BBC colleagues, Charlie, Christina Trevanion and Philip Serrell on their theatre show, Antiques on Tour.

The show, which first debuted in 2023, sees the group travel around the UK to bring audiences a "fun evening of anecdotes and antiques", including tales from "the saleroom, television and beyond".

The official website states: "Hear how Philip started out on his auctioneering career, how the ebullient and eccentric Charles set up a thriving business and how Charlie ended up flying across the world to sell 'old bangers' and they might well tell some behind-the-scenes TV secrets."

The tour kicks off in Neath in June and concludes in October in Eastbourne.

Charles' latest social media post comes just days after he enjoyed a day out in Newark with his two children, Fred and Matilda.

Taking to X with a photo of the antiques expert with his son and daughter, Charles penned in the caption: "A lovely Maundy Thursday with my children Fred and Matilda in Newark!"

Fans commented on the sweet photo, with one person writing: "Lovely family picture, hope you all had a great day," while another added: "So good to see you spending some quality time with your kids, Charles."

Charles' family life

Charles shares his two children with his wife, Rebecca Hanson, whom he married in 2010.

The couple welcomed their daughter Matilda in 2014 before Frederick arrived two years later. Charles and Rebecca tragically lost their son Tommy, who was stillborn in 2012.

Following a trial at Derby Crown Court in February, Charles was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife.

Following the verdict, he told the media: "[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting," he said, per BBC News. "I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that."

He continued: "I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."