Antiques Roadshow’s Fiona Bruce amazed by ‘hidden gem’ find: 'I never knew!'

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce was left stunned during a recent episode of the BBC series after discovering a piece of hidden Victorian history in south London.

The episode, which originally aired in 2023 and has since been revisited on BBC iPlayer, took viewers to Crystal Palace Park – the former home of the grand glass building that burned down in 1936.

WATCH: Fiona Bruce gets emotional over letter on Antiques Roadshow

‘I had no idea this was here!’

© BBC Fiona Bruce on Antiques Roadshow on the BBC

While filming on location, 59-year-old Fiona took a moment away from the antiques to explore part of the site with local volunteer Jules Hussey.

To her surprise, she found herself standing in the Crystal Palace subway – a vast vaulted space that has largely gone unnoticed by many, including Fiona herself.

She confessed: “I had no idea this was here! No idea whatsoever and I used to come around here as a kid. I went to school not that far from here.”

Jules replied: “You never know what's under your feet, do you?” to which Fiona added: “You don't! I'm sure that's true for a lot of people who live in the area.”

A hidden piece of Victorian engineering

© BBC This letter was an interesting find on the Antiques Roadshow

The subway dates back to 1865 and was originally designed by Charles Barry Jr. It featured a high stone-vaulted ceiling and connected a train station to the famous Crystal Palace.

Although the glass structure was destroyed by fire almost a century ago, the subway remains intact and structurally sound – something Jules described as a testament to the quality of its original engineering.

The space has served various functions over the years, including as a World War II air raid shelter, but has long remained hidden from the public eye.

Fiona described it as a “well-kept secret”, clearly moved by its history and condition.

Restoration efforts under way

© BBC Fiona Bruce with on the guests on the Antiques Roadshow

According to the Crystal Palace Park Trust, the Grade II listed subway was restored in September 2024 after years of community efforts.

It’s now being celebrated ahead of its 160th anniversary.

The Trust said in a statement: “The Crystal Palace Subway is a beautifully designed and crafted relic of Victorian construction, built to provide access to the Crystal Palace for first-class rail passengers.”

A highlight away from the antiques

© BBC Fiona Bruce is the present of the Antiques Roadshow on the BBC

While Antiques Roadshow is best known for its surprise valuations and historical items, moments like these show how much broader the show’s appeal can be.

For Fiona, whose career with the BBC has spanned decades, it was a genuine moment of discovery. Her curiosity and enthusiasm were clear as she asked Jules about the subway’s purpose and design.

She’s often praised for making history feel accessible – and this latest discovery is no exception.

A reminder of hidden histories

© Shutterstock Fiona Bruce has been presenting the Antiques Roadshow for quite some time now

The segment struck a chord with viewers, many of whom were unaware of the subway’s existence.

One wrote on social media: “I’ve lived in south London all my life and had no idea this was under Crystal Palace Park. Absolutely fascinating.”

Another added: “Fiona Bruce is such a natural. Her reaction was exactly what mine would’ve been.”

The episode is a reminder that some of the most compelling discoveries aren’t always found in auction rooms or display cabinets – but sometimes hidden just beneath our feet.

Antiques Roadshow is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.