BGT's richest contestants ranked - and Susan Boyle's net worth is staggering

Susan Boyle, who finished second on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, is now the show's richest star, worth around £40 million. Her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, became one of the UK's best-selling albums.

Susan, 64, has released seven more successful albums and an autobiography. She also appeared in the film A Christmas Candle and two ITV documentaries.

Despite her vast wealth, Susan continues to live modestly, staying in her childhood council home in West Lothian, Scotland, having expanded it by buying the neighbouring property.

Susan explained her cautious financial approach, saying: “I’m not a big spender, because for 47 years I didn’t have any money, so I like to save it for a rainy day.”