BGT's richest contestants ranked - and Susan Boyle's net worth is staggering

Since its debut in 2007, Britain's Got Talent has produced numerous millionaires. From singers to dance groups and magicians, the ITV talent show has launched lucrative careers for many contestants.
Susan Boyle tops the list
Susan Boyle, who finished second on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, is now the show's richest star, worth around £40 million. Her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, became one of the UK's best-selling albums.
Susan, 64, has released seven more successful albums and an autobiography. She also appeared in the film A Christmas Candle and two ITV documentaries.
Despite her vast wealth, Susan continues to live modestly, staying in her childhood council home in West Lothian, Scotland, having expanded it by buying the neighbouring property.
Susan explained her cautious financial approach, saying: “I’m not a big spender, because for 47 years I didn’t have any money, so I like to save it for a rainy day.”
Paul Potts: From salesman to millionaire
Paul Potts, the show's first-ever winner in 2007, has a net worth of around £8 million. The former mobile phone salesman released the chart-topping album One Chance, performed globally, and had his life story adapted into a film starring James Corden.
Despite his wealth, Paul, 54, lives in Port Talbot, Wales, upgrading modestly to a £450,000 home after his win.
Diversity’s continued success
Dance group Diversity won Britain's Got Talent in 2009, impressing judges with their dynamic choreography. Fronted by Ashley Banjo, the group performed extensively, including tours and supporting acts like Little Mix.
Ashley, 36, individually boosted his earnings through judging roles on Got To Dance and Dancing On Ice. His brother Jordan also gained fame through TV and radio appearances.
George Sampson: Teen star to actor
George Sampson, 31, won the ITV programme in 2008 at just 14. Initially making his mark with dance, he transitioned to acting, appearing in Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant, Casualty, and Emmerdale.
Despite branching into acting, George returned to dance in BGT: The Champions in 2019, though he didn’t reach the final.
Stavros Flatley's comedic fortune
Father-son duo Stavros Flatley finished fourth in 2009 but still earned around £2 million. Known for their humorous Irish dance act, Demetrios and Lagi Andreas capitalised on their popularity with TV appearances and tours.
Lagi has since moved to Cyprus, opening a barber shop, with Demetrios continuing the act alongside his nephew Samson.
Ashleigh and Pudsey’s multimillion success
Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey won in 2012, amassing an estimated £10 million through TV shows, pantomime, and film appearances. Pudsey starred in his own movie and various TV adaptations.
Following Pudsey's passing in 2017, Ashleigh, 30, continues performing with her dog Sully.
Collabro’s rise to fame
Musical theatre group Collabro, winners in 2014, quickly topped the charts and toured internationally. They released two successful albums and headlined prominent venues, including the London Palladium.
Despite changes to their line-up, Collabro remain popular live performers.
Richard Jones' magical success
Richard Jones became the first magician to win Britain's Got Talent in 2016. He performed at the Royal Variety Show and starred in his own ITV special.
Richard, 34, continues touring and performing at major events, showcasing his magical talents nationwide.
Britain’s Got Talent’s final airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX.