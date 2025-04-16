Britain's Got Talent's major twist to live shows will change everything about the ITV show

Britain's Got Talent has confirmed that a huge change is coming to the live semi-finals - and it will change everything about the hit show.
Find out how the hugely popular competition, which sees stars compete with a variety of talents to be crowned the winner with a £250,000 cash prize and a Royal Variety Performance, has changed…
Although for the last 18 series, the show has stuck to a rigid format, this year is set to change everything as the four judges - and the show's hosts Ant and Dec - will have access to a Golden Buzzer during the live semi-finals, meaning that just one of the group will be able to send one act straight through to the grand final - without needing the public's vote.
The five semi-finals, which are set to air over consecutive weekends from 26 April, will see eight acts competing each weekend with the hopes of landing in the final, with ten acts landing in the grand finale.
Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold confirmed the details about the new golden buzzer role on GMB, saying: "I can exclusively reveal another change to this year's format, introducing the brand new live semi-final golden buzzer! For the first time in BGT history, the buzzer will now appear during the live rounds. It has already been pressed eight times this series."
"It'll give their chosen act a spot in the grand finale in May. The other acts will then face the public vote as usual." Pointing out that there could be some chaos, presenter Charlotte Hawkins joked: "They [the judges] are going to be fighting over that, aren't they?!"
How will the buzzer work?
ITV clarified the rules behind the buzzer, writing: "Well, in each Semi-Final, either one of the Judges or Ant & Dec will be given control of the Golden Buzzer, and as soon as they see a performance worthy of a place in the Final, they will have just one opportunity to press it.
"That act will be granted a one-way ticket to the Final, along with one other act from that night who will be voted in by the public."
Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX