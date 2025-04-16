Britain's Got Talent's major twist to live shows will change everything about the ITV show

Britain's Got Talent has confirmed that a huge change is coming to the live semi-finals - and it will change everything about the hit show.

Find out how the hugely popular competition, which sees stars compete with a variety of talents to be crowned the winner with a £250,000 cash prize and a Royal Variety Performance, has changed…

© ITV Will Burns on Britain's Got Talent

Although for the last 18 series, the show has stuck to a rigid format, this year is set to change everything as the four judges - and the show's hosts Ant and Dec - will have access to a Golden Buzzer during the live semi-finals, meaning that just one of the group will be able to send one act straight through to the grand final - without needing the public's vote.

The five semi-finals, which are set to air over consecutive weekends from 26 April, will see eight acts competing each weekend with the hopes of landing in the final, with ten acts landing in the grand finale.

© ITV Mr Showtime on BGT

Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold confirmed the details about the new golden buzzer role on GMB, saying: "I can exclusively reveal another change to this year's format, introducing the brand new live semi-final golden buzzer! For the first time in BGT history, the buzzer will now appear during the live rounds. It has already been pressed eight times this series."

5 top ITV drama series © ITV 1. The Bay Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues. 2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders. 3. Unforgotten Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past? 4. Out There Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life. 5. Playing Nice James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.

"It'll give their chosen act a spot in the grand finale in May. The other acts will then face the public vote as usual." Pointing out that there could be some chaos, presenter Charlotte Hawkins joked: "They [the judges] are going to be fighting over that, aren't they?!"

How will the buzzer work?

ITV clarified the rules behind the buzzer, writing: "Well, in each Semi-Final, either one of the Judges or Ant & Dec will be given control of the Golden Buzzer, and as soon as they see a performance worthy of a place in the Final, they will have just one opportunity to press it.

© ITV Maya Giotea on Britain's Got Talent

"That act will be granted a one-way ticket to the Final, along with one other act from that night who will be voted in by the public."

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX