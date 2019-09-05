﻿
paul-potts

Britain's Got Talent's Paul Potts reveals painful injuries after nasty fall

Jenni McKnight

Paul Potts needs some TLC after he revealed some painful-looking injuries on Wednesday. The Britain's Got Talent winner shared a gruesome photo on social media, showing off his bloodied hand after revealing he had suffered a nasty fall while out in South Kensington, West London. Luckily for Paul, he was helped by some kind strangers after he tripped over a kerb while taking a stroll.

Sharing a close-up of his bloodied and bruised knuckles on Twitter, the 48-year-old said: "Thank you to the guys that helped me when I tripped on a kerb in South Kensington. The elbow is worse. It’s been a while since I’ve been clumsy." He then tweeted to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. "Dear @RBKC this arrangement isn’t clever. Both lights go green man at same time. Why not have this as a pelican with a single island than staggered? If you are going to set a barrier up make it a height to stop rather than two inches high so a trip hazard," he complained. Paul later revealed that he had also suffered injury to his kneecap.

The opera singer's unfortunate tumble comes after he failed to make it through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions on Saturday night. Paul won the first-ever series of the competition back in 2007, but he failed to win enough audience votes to see off his rivals over the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Paul lost the audience vote on Saturday night

He later admitted that he felt "frustrated" with the result after producers made a last-minute change to the way his performance was filmed. "Was a little frustrated with myself as after 15 run-through's, production gave me a change of camera direction on my way to the stage & it left me looking for the camera that came from different direction," he tweeted. "Shouldn't have allowed that to make me think, as I need to feel when performing," he added.

