BGT child star is unrecognisable as proud dad of two and YouTube sensation

One half of Britain's Got Talent's viral sensation Stavros Flatley couldn't look more different since taking part in the hit competition alongside his dad back in 2009. Lagi Demetriou warmed the public's heart when he was just 12, performing with his father in their iconic dance routine—and is now busier than ever as a proud father of two, as well as a podcaster and YouTuber.

What is Lagi up to now?

Lagi is now married to his partner Annika, and the pair share two children, Xenia and Demetria, the latter named after his dad, Demetri. He hosts the Cooler Box podcast, where, according to their bio, they "share random thoughts, cool ideas, & a lot of pelares."

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Stavros Flatley and Michalis 'Lagi' Demetriou in 2024

It also reads: "A laid-back, unpredictable journey into the chill side of our imagination!" He also shares filmed podcast clips and throwbacks from his BGT days on YouTube.

WATCH: Stavros Flately were a huge hit when they performed in 2009

Lagi's two child

The proud dad recently shared a beautiful photo of his daughter Xenia, who celebrated her birthday on 31 March. He wrote: "What can I say, our princess, our firstborn, our beautiful baby girl? You brought joy and love that we didn’t know existed. The fire and energy you bring wherever you go is everything we could have wished for and more. Everyone who meets you tells me how truly special you are. You’re the best big sister, even if your favourite phrase is Xenia's toys.

"We can’t wait to see you grow up, but not too quickly, please. HAPPY BIRTHDAY XENIA MOU. Mummy and Daddy, Yiayia and Bappou, Nanny and Grandad, and your aunties and uncles love you so much."

They also celebrated little Demetria's first birthday back in October 2024, where he wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday to our Baby Girl Demetria, our little angel face. You have made our family complete. Wow, what a year it has been! Always happy, always dancing, and always eating. Mummy and Daddy love you so much, Princess. We are so blessed to call you our baby."

The star's business venture

Lagi is also a business owner and runs a barbershop in Paphos, Cyprus, alongside his nephew Samson. He briefly returned to the stage in 2019 for the BGT Champions, and spoke to MailOnline about his performing days, explaining: "When we got to The Champions, I thought this was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to quit forever. So I will return for some shows."

Stavros Flatley star Lugi has been happily married since 2020

Lagi is still very close with his dad, who recently appeared on his podcast, much to the delight of their fans. Commenting on the video, one person posted: "I enjoy this show so much! You're like the Greek cousins I've never had."

Lagi and Demetri came in third place on the show back in 2009, behind runner-up Susan Boyle and the winners, the dance troupe Diversity.