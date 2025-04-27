Britain’s Got Talent semi-final sparks 'fix' claims from furious fans

Britain’s Got Talent fans were left fuming on Saturday night after the first live semi-final of the ITV series sparked fresh 'fix' claims.

The latest episode saw Scottish singer Vinnie McKee, 24, secure a spot in the grand final after receiving the highest number of public votes. But not everyone agreed with the decision.

Despite a strong night of performances, some viewers believed that other contestants were more deserving of the top spot. Social media erupted with complaints as soon as the result was announced.

One disgruntled viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Fixed. Sick of the boring singers." Another said: "Swear this is fixed," while a third added: "Best two acts of the night going home. What a load of old s***. Left with two singers. Yawn. Might as well be X Factor."

A night full of drama

© Vinnie was shocked to get to the BGT final Vinnie was shocked to get to the BGT final

The semi-final got off to a chaotic start even before the controversy over the results.

After Heavysaurus opened the show, hosts Ant and Dec had to make an unexpected announcement. They revealed that eight-year-old magician Teddy Magic was not ready to perform due to backstage delays.

Ant told viewers: "Now, Teddy isn't quite ready backstage yet. He hasn't got his magic up and ready yet, so we'll chat to you judges."

© ITV Linda Mudzenda didn't get into the BGT final

Simon Cowell looked surprised by the turn of events, saying: "Hang on, so the act's not ready? It's okay, it's live," to which Ant joked: "And he's only eight years old, so back off, man!"

Dec later confirmed that due to ongoing issues, Teddy Magic would not be performing that night and would instead appear later in the week.

Golden buzzer twist

© ITV Fans seem to think this BGT semi-final was fixed

In another twist for the semi-finals this year, the judges were given the opportunity to award a new golden buzzer during the live shows.

Amanda Holden hit the button for dance troupe The Blackouts, sending them straight through to the final alongside Vinnie McKee. This new format change has divided opinion among viewers, some of whom feel it has shifted the balance of the competition.

While some were frustrated by the result, others praised the performances.

One fan posted: "Wow what a great first semi-final! All acts were brilliant. I’m so happy that Vinnie and The Blackouts got into the final. They both deserved it. Can’t wait for semi-final 2 next week."

Fans still questioning voting

© ITV Vinnie, Ant, Dec and Linda Mudzenda in BGT's semi-final

Viewers have often expressed concerns over Britain’s Got Talent voting patterns, particularly when singers dominate the finals.

The show has faced similar backlash in previous years, with some claiming the competition gives an unfair advantage to singing acts.

A viewer commented: "It's all fixed. Why would the royal family want to see another singer? Variety is dead."

Despite the backlash, Britain’s Got Talent remains one of ITV’s most-watched shows and continues to pull in large audiences each week.

The competition will continue with more live semi-finals in the coming days.

More contestants will be fighting for a place in the grand final, and viewers are already wondering if the controversy will affect future results.

Meanwhile, the show's hosts and judges have not commented publicly on the fix claims.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV1 and ITVX.