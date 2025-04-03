Susan Boyle dropped jaws and captured hearts back in 2009, when she first appeared on Britain's Got Talent. After finishing second place on the show to dance group Diversity, she went on to sell more than 19 million records and is now worth an estimated £22 million.

On Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer made a shock return to social media, with a total hair transformation and some exciting news. See the video she posted to Instagram here…

WATCH: Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle shares exciting news

Despite skyrocketing to stardom, the Blackburn, West Lothian native has kept true to her roots. Not only has she stayed in the same town – Susan also still lives in the exact same council house that she grew up in.

Susan Boyle's renovated home

When Susan first shot to fame, she paid £65,000 to buy her three-bedroom former council house. Though she bought a £300,000 new-build detached five-bedroom house on the other end of town in 2010, she struggled to settle down there and moved back to her first home.

Four years later, she bought the house next door to her former council house for £110,000, to combine the two properties and create her dream home.

© PA Images via Getty Images Susan Boyle pictured leaving the house in 2009

Susan has since given the place a bit of a makeover. She told Edinburgh Evening News in 2019: "The house has been needing doing up for some time, I was beginning to lose things in it.

"I've had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back," she added, also noting that the renovations have made her home look "bigger and more homely" than before.

Susan Boyle's decor is simple but fantastic

The primary colours throughout the house are silver, grey and cream, with a few specks of glitter to add some sparkle to the walls, Edinburgh Evening News reports.

Her living room has a gorgeous silver-and-cream-striped wallpaper from Next, a series of framed images of her parents along the walls, and religious icons looking across the room. It can be seen in the background of her birthday tribute video to Colonel Tom Moore in 2020.

The centrepiece of Susan's front room is her piano, which she revealed that she was learning to play at the time, admitting that she was "still a long way off" singing and playing at the same time.