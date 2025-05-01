Jenna Bush Hager announces 'breaking news' as she prepares to leave Today in NY — here's why

Jenna Bush Hager could hardly contain her excitement on Today on Thursday when she made a major announcement with friend and colleague Savannah Guthrie by her side.

The host couldn't get her words out fast enough when she revealed she would be leaving New York for a brand new venture.

Savannah pointed out that Jenna would soon be departing the Big Apple for Nashville where her first Read with Jenna Book Festival would be taking place.

While that news was revealed last week, she had something to add to the announcement.

"Breaking news," she said, before adding: "Comedian, actress and best selling author, Tiffany Haddish, is coming to join me for the first ever Read With Jenna Book Festival."

The event will take place on May 30 and 31 and she said it would be packed with her favorite authors and musicians, along with conversations and activities for guests.

Jenna and Tiffany have struck up a great friendship and recently hosted Today with Jenna & Friends together.

After Hoda Kotb's departure, Jenna confessed she found an unexpected bond with Tiffany.

The comedian joined the mother of three on the Jenna & Friends segment from April 23 to April 25, and the pair's chemistry was evident from their first on-screen moment together.

Following the on-air shenanigans, Jenna took to Instagram to share how a real friendship had bloomed between them. "Sometimes you meet friends at unexpected times! Love you @tiffanyhaddish," she wrote alongside a photo of the two at the Today desk.

"No one makes me laugh like @tiffanyhaddish," she added, before calling her "wildly talented."

The feelings were mutual as Tiffany confirmed: "I will say this and I don't say things like this often but hands down. I would work with Jenna doing ANYTHING seriously!

"I feel like we should have been childhood friends but God has a plan and I am obedient. We are friends now and that is all that matters to me."

The event will be held at W Nashville and is sponsored by Nashville Music City.

When Jenna made the announcement about her festival on Today, she said: "My mom started the Texas Book Festival and I'm staring the Read With Jenna Book Festival."

She added: "It's going to to be so much fun. I'll be joined by Elin Hilderbrand, Ann Patchett, Alison Espach, Rumaan Alam, Jessica Soffer and many more Read With Jenna authors."