Barbara Bush makes surprise revelation about hosting Today with Jenna Bush Hager - exclusive The Bush twins sat down with HELLO! following the release of their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush delighted viewers of Today earlier in the month after co-hosting the fourth hour of the NBC morning show together.

Barbara filled in for Hoda Kotb who was on assignment at the time, and was a natural!

Fans adored seeing the pair co-hosting together, and Barbara had a wonderful time too - so much so that we may see her back again soon.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager opens up about her family

Chatting to HELLO!, Barbara said: "It was something I never thought I would do but it was so fun being with Jenna co-hosting Today. We had so many fun sisterhood theme guests which was really fun. I had an absolute blast."

Jenna added: "I've asked her before and she just didn't respond, and so I was like 'I take this as a no', but she liked it more than she thought she was going to."

"Yes, it was fun, very fun," Barbara agreed.

During the show, Jenna revealed their parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, were especially watching the program to see the pair together, while Barbara hilariously admitted that she doesn't usually catch her sister on the TV as the timing "isn't great".

Jenna and Barbara's show was dedicated to sisterhood, tying in with the theme of their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush recently co-hosted Today together

Their book has already received rave reviews, and the sisters received an incredible welcome on their recent book tour, with people lining up for miles to meet the pair and get their copies signed.

The book was inspired by their mom, Laura, an only child, and the concept that sisterhood can come in many different forms - from siblings to best friends.

"Our main character, which may be unusual in a book about sisterhood, is an only child, but then one day two sets of sisters move onto her block and she becomes an honorary sister and they work together to make their street better," Barbara explained.

The Bush twins with their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood

What's more, the sisters wrote the book together during the pandemic, sending each other paragraphs via email and over the phone - a perfect distraction during an uncertain time.

"This book we actually wrote at the very beginning of the pandemic when we were just in lockdown and it was very serious and everyone was taking it very seriously so we couldn't be together writing it," Barbara said.

"We would be on the phone and emailing each other back and forth. It was very much a collaborative process and it was very fun to work on something together with your sister in the early days of the pandemic when everything seemed so unknown."

