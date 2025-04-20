Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'irresistible' A-Lister she tried to set up Hoda Kotb with — why it didn't work out

Jenna Bush Hager loves to be a matchmaker for her former co-host Hoda Kotb.

The former TODAY anchor, who officially left the show earlier this year, has been largely single for three years, since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she dated for eight years and with whom she shares daughters Haley, eight, and Hope, five.

Since then, she has been nothing but candid about the potential of finding love again, and now her former co-host is getting candid herself about one rock star she tried to set her up with.

© NBC Hoda and Jenna were co-anchors for five years

Speaking on the Friday, April 18 installment of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Jenna shared with guest co-host Tyra Banks and viewers that she tried to set Hoda up with the one and only Lenny Kravitz.

"There was a period where I was trying to set Hoda up with him, because she — like every other woman in the world — finds him irresistible," she first explained.

Lenny was on the show back in September of last year, which is when Jenna tried to get the two together.

© WireImage Hoda and Lenny in September

"He was wearing like a mesh top and leather pants, and I was, like, trying to set them up," she recalled, before revealing why it didn't work out in the end.

During the September episode, Jenna asked Lenny if he was "looking for love," and after he teased that he "always" is, she suggested: "Well I know of an electric lady if you want her number! She's right here!" pointing to Hoda.

© Getty Jenna played matchmaker on the air

Jenna however further shared with Tyra that in the end, Lenny was "so friendly," she felt she was trying to set up her uncle with Hoda.

Hoda and Joel with their daughters

"Lenny looks so edgy, but he is so normal," Tyra herself noted, adding: "It's weird, because he looks all like, 'Hey what's up baby? How you doin'?' But he's like, 'Hey! How's your mom?' And it's like he's a dad." See a video of the moment Jenna tried to pair them up below.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager attempts to set up Hoda Kotb and Lenny Kravitz live on TODAY

Lenny was previously married to Lisa Bonet, who he first met back in 1985 when he was 21 years old, from 1987 to 1993. In 1988, they welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz, and the former couple continues to have a friendly relationship. Lisa was subsequently married to Jason Momoa from 2017 to 2024.

Meanwhile Hoda — who left TODAY after 17 years to spend more time with her daughters and pursue other ventures — was previously married to tennis coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008.