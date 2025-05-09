BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty is almost unrecognisable with longer locks in throwback photo

Naga Munchetty sporting her impeccable pixie cut is a sight that BBC Breakfast audiences are used to waking up to.

The 50-year-old presenter is known for her signature short crop, but it turns out the journalist, who has been on our screens for over a decade, didn't always keep her tresses on the shorter side of life.

In November 2022, the journalist made an appearance on Comedy Central's panel show, Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains, which sees the comedian judge which guest experienced the most embarrassing teenage years.

While on the programme, a picture of Naga as a teenager flashed up on the screen, showing the star sporting longer, curly locks.

Naga Munchetty sported longer locks as a teenager

Talking about her younger years, she described herself as a "straight-A student" before admitting that "no one fancied" her. This confession prompted Rhod to quiz the BBC star over the "love letters" she used to send to one of her classmates.

"Well, you call them love letters," said Naga. "I loved Prince and [my friend] loved Prince. So we used to write these letters to each other with all Prince lyrics."

After leaving school, Naga went on to read English Literature and Language at Leeds University before going on to achieve a postgraduate degree in Newspaper Journalism, which led to her first jobs writing for The Evening Standard and The Observer.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty makes confession about her teenage years

Now the accomplished journalist, who is married to TV director James Haggar, landed her first TV role at Reuters Financial Television, followed by stints at CNBC Europe, Channel 4 News and Bloomberg Television.

Naga joined the BBC in 2008, initially working on BBC Two show Working Lunch before presenting the news bulletins for BBC News and eventually becoming a main host on BBC Breakfast.

Going through it

With her straight A's and fabulous curly locks, it seems that Naga's adolescence couldn't have been better, however, the star has recently opened up about a health condition she developed as a teen.

On Thursday, Naga was interviewed by Christine Lampard on Lorraine about her new book which talks about her battle with Adenomyosis, which affects one in ten women in the UK, occurs where the lining of the uterus starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb.

Naga was diagnosed with the condition in November 2022, but had been suffering with symptoms since the age of 15. She revealed on the show it felt as if she wasn't being listened to and it took 32 years for her to get a diagnosis.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Naga opened up about her health battle

Naga said: 'We're all trying to be the best we can, I was being prevented being the best I could.'

Naga revealed her period symptoms would make her would throw up and pass out and her periods would be really heavy.

She added: "I probably wouldn't have used the language I use now when I saw a doctor.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The BBC star was interviewed by Christine Lampard

"I just said my periods are really heavy and painful. 'Oh you'll grow out of it!'"

Naga said of her novel: 'The book is almost like a hand book, it's born out of the fact I've experience medical misogyny.

"Being ignored, my symptoms being ignored. But it's not about me.

"It's just as someone who understands what it feels like to be told "Oh it's probably nothing", "You'll grow out of it", "Have a baby - that will fix it", "It will get better as you get older".

"Just speaking to dozens of men and women about their experiences about being ignored and thinking there is something here.

"Something that the medical world is not listening to. Beit, not enough research, not enough education, not enough time to listen and not hearing when someone is saying 'I'm not coping'. So that is what this is for."