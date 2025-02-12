Naga Munchetty flooded with support following four-month injury: 'Stay strong'

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty appeared to be overjoyed as she embarked on her second run of the week following four months of injury.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a sweaty post-run selfie along with the caption: "Yes!I did it again... feeling stronger every day."

Easing herself into her former exercise routine, Naga, 49, admitted she was "Taking it slowly... #patience."

© Instagram Naga shared a sweaty post-run selfie to Instagram

It comes after she faced months of rest after hurting her foot last year, an injury that significantly impacted her daily life.

Discussing her injury on BBC Breakfast last April, she explained: "At this moment, I'm injured. My foot is injured and I've had to walk very, very slowly. It was very badly injured. For about six weeks I've been limping"

When quizzed about the cause of her injury, Naga jokingly attributed it to "kicking someone who gave me unsolicited advice."

© BBC Naga (pictured with Charlie Stayt) told her co-host about her injury woes

"First full run after 4 months of being injured. Feeling GOOD!" she shared on social media as she announced her return to fitness - a move that sparked a flurry of support from doting fans who shared their well wishes.

"Coming back is haaaard!! Good on you," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Slowly but surely Naga, keep it going."

A third wrote: "Keep going you'll get stronger every day," and a fourth sweetly shared: "Been out for three months with an injury. Getting back into exercise has changed my whole mindset for the better. Well done you!"

The avid fitness enthusiast never fails to keep her followers in the loop of her running antics, and before her injury, was regularly posting updates of her daily miles on Instagram. Her dedicated health and wellness routine hasn't been without its struggles, however.

Back in 2021, Naga revealed she was left "hobbling" after suffering from Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

© Instagram Naga following a dedicated fitness routine when she's not injured

While appearing on BBC's Morning Live, Naga opened up about her injury while discussing her love of running.

"I love running! I've got Achilles tendinitis, I've dislocated my knee. There's a couple of injuries," she told host Gethin Jones.

She went on to reveal her motivation for taking up running. "I'm 46 now, and when I was 40 I got told I need to start thinking about osteoporosis and actually you need impact exercise. So that's actually why I started running," she explained.