BBC Breakfast stars Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty face backlash over 'appalling' interview

BBC Breakfast stars Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty are known for their hard-hitting, no-nonsense interview style, but on Thursday the pair came under fire. Joined by Jonathan Reynolds – the Secretary of State for Business and Trade – the presenters have since faced backlash on X, formerly Twitter, with some calling the interview "appalling".

"How absolutely infuriating of Jonathan Reynolds to keep answering questions while Naga Munchetty is trying to interrupt #BBCBreakfast," quipped one viewer.

"@bbcbreakfast I know these MP's dodge questions but the way Naga Munchetty & Charlie Stayt conduct interviews is appalling, rude & condescending," tweeted a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "@BBCBreakfast Let them speak! Stop interrupting him!!!"

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been criticised for constantly interrupting Jonathan Reynolds

Charlie and Naga returned to the sofa on Thursday, following a short hiatus. Over the past few days, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay have been helming the show and were forced to apologise to a guest on Wednesday.

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast

When Sandi Toksvig joined them in the studio and pointed out that their famous red sofa, on which they often host guests, was very uncomfortable, the pair issued an apology.

"It's so nice to be here, we were just commenting that the sofa has gotten no more comfortable," Sandi joked.

Jon replied: "Sorry about that! We will try to make it as comfortable for you being on it as possible." Sally added: "It's worse, it's not meant to be a pleasant experience!"

Sandi, 66, was on the show to promote her novel Friends of Dorothy, and opened up about her sweet new novel.

This week, BBC Breakfast has felt a little different with one of its key stars missing from the line-up. At the start of September, it was confirmed that weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, who usually delivers the forecast from Monday to Thursday, was taking an extended break. Her co-star Matt Taylor is currently filling in.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Carol Kirkwood has been missing from the show in recent weeks

Taking to X, Matt told fans: "Good morning all! I'll be looking after most of your @BBCBreakfast weather forecasts for the next 3 weeks."

In the comments section, one fan wondered about Carol's whereabouts, writing: "Now you have just confused me now!! Carol on holiday?" to which the weather star confirmed that she was taking some time off. "Sure am H! Xxx," replied the 62-year-old.

Kicking off her holiday, Carol recently headed to Mamma Mia The Party at The O2 in London. Giving fans a glimpse of her night out, the broadcaster posted a slew of photos on social media. "Went to see @mammamiapartyuk last night! Absolutely brilliant! Superb cast and production. A little hoarse this morning from all the singing. Didn't realise I knew the lyrics to so many ABBA songs!" she wrote in the caption.