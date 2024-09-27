BBC Breakfast stars when they were young: from Carol Kirkwood's brunette hair to Nina Warhurst's acting debut

For years, the likes of Carol Kirkwood, Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been waking up the nation with the latest news headlines on BBC Breakfast. The current affairs show is hosted by journalists with decades of experience behind them, with most of the presenters having held positions at the BBC since their early careers. But have you ever wondered what they looked like when they were young? Here, we take a look back…
Naga Munchetty's long locks
While it's hard to imagine Naga Munchetty without her signature pixie haircut, she once sported long, curly locks! The 49-year-old, who grew up in Streatham, south London, shared a photo of her teenage self during an appearance on Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains in 2022. Check it out above!
During the interview, Naga described herself as a "straight-A student" and admitted that "no one fancied" her. Thankfully, Naga's good grades landed her a place at Leeds University, where she studied English Literature and Language before pursuing a career in journalism. She joined the BBC in 2008, joining the line-up of BBC Breakfast's main presenters in 2014.
Charlie Stayt early Breakfast career
Charlie Stayt likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, so there aren't many photos from his younger years around. However, the photo above was used by the BBC press website in 2006, which is when he joined BBC Breakfast. The journalist, who previously worked as an anchor for Five News, initially worked as a relief presenter before becoming a weekend host in 2008.
Jon Kay in his late 20s
Jon has been a regular fixture on BBC Breakfast since taking over from Dan Walker in 2022. The presenter, who began his career as a reporter in the 1990s before eventually joining BBC News, is pictured in his late 20s in the photo above, which is around the time he began working at BBC Radio Bristol.
Jon shared the throwback snap on X in 2022, explaining how he bumped into cast members of Neighbours during a trip Down Under. "Loving the #Neighbours nostalgia on @BBCBreakfast," he penned. "This is me backpacking in Melbourne 25 years ago and bumping into the *actual* Kennedys filming on the *actual* Ramsay Street!"
Sally Nugent at 20
Sally Nugent's fans will know that the star began her career as a sports reporter before eventually becoming a main host of BBC Breakfast in 2021. The photo above, shared by Sally back in 2020, was taken the same year the journalist filed her first sport report at 20 years old while covering the Tour de France.
Since then, Sally has worked for BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC North West Tonight and BBC News. She joined Breakfast in 2011 as a relief presenter before taking over from Louise Minchin three years ago.
Carol Kirkwood's 80s' hairdo
Carol is the longest-serving presenter on Breakfast. She's been a BBC employee for decades, having joined BBC News as a weather presenter back in 1998.
While the Scottish star is known for her blonde hairdo, she sported brunette locks in the 1980s. The photo above, which was shared during an episode of Breakfast back in 2023, sees a young Carol wearing a red headband over her scraped-back hair.
Nina Warhurst's acting debut
Nina might have made her name as a business presenter on BBC Breakfast, but did you know she began her on-screen career during an episode of Casualty back in 1997? The journalist, who has been a regular face on Breakfast since 2018, shared photos from her acting gig on X back in 2022 to celebrate the BBC's 100th birthday.
"Happy Birthday BBC. Howling at finding my first appearance with Auntie," penned the 43-year-old. "Casualty…a spiky teen in polyester, keeping boys a secret, causing parents endless headaches (v method for me in 1997 luvvies)."