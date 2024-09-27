BBC Breakfast stars when they were young: from Carol Kirkwood's brunette hair to Nina Warhurst's acting debut

While it's hard to imagine Naga Munchetty without her signature pixie haircut, she once sported long, curly locks! The 49-year-old, who grew up in Streatham, south London, shared a photo of her teenage self during an appearance on Rhod Gilbert's Growing Pains in 2022. Check it out above!

During the interview, Naga described herself as a "straight-A student" and admitted that "no one fancied" her. Thankfully, Naga's good grades landed her a place at Leeds University, where she studied English Literature and Language before pursuing a career in journalism. She joined the BBC in 2008, joining the line-up of BBC Breakfast's main presenters in 2014.