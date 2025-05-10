Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Young Sheldon cast then and now — including those in the hugely successful spinoff
Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), Meemaw (Annie Potts), George Sr. (Lance Barber), Sheldon (Iain Armitage), Mary (Zoe Perry) and Missy (Raegan Revord) in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

Rebecca Lewis


2 minutes ago
It's been eight years since The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon launched on CBS and the cast have changed dramatically in the almost decade since.

Iain Armitage was just eight when he was cast as the young Sheldon Cooper, while his on-screen twin sister Raegan Revord was nine. Although the show only ended in 2024, much of the cast have gone on to continue working together, most notably in the Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Lee Cooper

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

Sheldon was introduced to fans in The Big Bang Theory as a child prodigy with a complete lack of understanding of social cues and behaviors, and a sense of superiority.

He is Georgie's younger brother and Missy's fraternal older twin brother.

Iain Armitage attends The Creative Coalition Right To Bear Arts Gala dinner at The Madison Hotel on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC© Getty Images for The Creative Co

Now 16, Iain is in school but also interning and showing an interest in politics.

In early 2025 he spent some time interning "in the office of our incredible delegate" Alfonso Lopez.

"Thank you, Delegate Lopez for this opportunity. I was fascinated to learn all that I learned and I value the time I got to spend with you and your excellent team," shared Iain.

In April he also worked with The Creative Coalition "to advocate for the arts and the funding of the NEA" in Washington DC.

"We were invited into the offices of Congressional reps on both sides of the aisle and we got to explain why we believe that arts funding is vital in every congressional district. There are plenty of emotional arguments for the value of arts, but there’s also the basic bottom line: every dollar spent on arts generates nine times that amount in return," shared Iain.

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

Zoe played Mary, the mom of Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie.

Strict and overprotective of her children, Mary often struggled to find common ground with Sheldon as she was a devout Christian and Sheldon was an atheist from a young age.

Zoe is the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Mary in The Big Bang Theory.

Zoe Perry attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "Young Sheldon" at Dolby Theatre on April 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California© FilmMagic

In 2024 Zoe accepted the opportunity to reprise the role of Mary on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which premiered on CBS on October 17, 2024.

The series follows Mary's son George and his new wife Mandy as they welcome their child and beging life together.

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr

Lance Barber as George Sr in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

The father of Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie, George was a Vietnam veteran and the head football coach at Medford High. 

Often finding himself at odds with his children and in particular Sheldon, George remains a caring father.

Lance Barber at the The Hollywood Reporter Frontrunners "Young Sheldon" Screening at San Vicente Bungalows on June 5, 2024 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

At the end of Young Sheldon George dies of a heart attack, but Lance has appeared in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in flashbacks.

Lance, 51, lives in Los Angeles with his wife Aliza, a chef, and their two children.

Montana Jordan as George Marshall "Georgie" Cooper Jr

Montana Jordan as Georgie in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

The older brother of Sheldon and Missy. Georgie does not enjoy school and is constantly frustrated with comparisons to his younger brother.

He dropped out of school at 17 but discovered a talent for sales, which The Big Bang Theory fans know led to him becoming the wealthy owner of a tire store chain.


He also met and fell in love with Mandy, who was 12 years older than him – both lied about their ages – and they welcomed their daughter Constance.

Montana Jordan arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The success of that arc surprised Young Sheldon showrunners, and it led to the third show in the franchise which has become a ratings smash.

Raegan Revord as Melissa "Missy" Cooper

Raegan Revord as Missy in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

The younger sister of Georgie, and younger twin sister of Sheldon, Missy is close with her brother and often perceptive of the struggles he faces.


Raegan Revord attends Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA red carpet premiere at the Santa Monica Pier, in Santa monica, California, October 24, 2024.© AFP via Getty Images

She now stars in the spin-off, but off-screen Raegan, 16, has also built a booming business as an author and influencer.

In 2019 she created Read with Raegan, an online book club, and will release their debut young adult novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, in 2025.

Annie Potts as Constance "Connie" Tucker

Annie Potts as Meemaw in Young Sheldon© CBS via Getty Images

The maternal grandmother of Sheldon, Missy, and Georgie, and known as "Meemaw," Connie has a lot of patience for her grandchildren and loves to have fun.

Her name is the inspiration for Geirgie and Mandy's baby girl, and Annie is also a recurring star in the CBS spinoff.

Actress Annie Potts attends opening night of "Cyrano De Bergerac" at the Pasadena Playhouse on September 08, 2024© Getty Images

In real life Annie is mom to three boys and recently shared with fans that she had undergone back surgery but was "back" and fitter than ever.

Alongside vide of her on the treadmill, Annie joked she was "now bionic," adding" Just three weeks after spinal fusion and anterior plate or something, I don't know...and I'm back on a treadmill."

Emily Osment as Amanda "Mandy" Elizabeth McAllister

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister on YOUNG SHELDON© CBS via Getty Images

Young Sheldon fans met Mandy when she returned to Medford after taking a job as a meteorologist, and she met Georgie in Meemaw's laundromat.

She tells him she is 25 and he claims he is 21, then asks her out on a date which goes well.

Mandy later told Georgie she was 29 but he does not tell her he is actually 17 until much later – to which she replies that she is pregnant.

A former child star Emily started out alongside Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana, and was heavily involved in the world of Disney.

She released her debut album in 2010 and went on to appear in various TV shows including The Kominsky Method.

Emily Osment arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Fans now see her weekly in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage which was a hit for CBS in its first season and was one of the first shows picked up a second season renewal.

The final episode of season one will air on May 15.

