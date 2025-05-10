Young Sheldon cast then and now — including those in the hugely successful spinoff

Now 16, Iain is in school but also interning and showing an interest in politics.

In early 2025 he spent some time interning "in the office of our incredible delegate" Alfonso Lopez.

"Thank you, Delegate Lopez for this opportunity. I was fascinated to learn all that I learned and I value the time I got to spend with you and your excellent team," shared Iain.

In April he also worked with The Creative Coalition "to advocate for the arts and the funding of the NEA" in Washington DC.

"We were invited into the offices of Congressional reps on both sides of the aisle and we got to explain why we believe that arts funding is vital in every congressional district. There are plenty of emotional arguments for the value of arts, but there’s also the basic bottom line: every dollar spent on arts generates nine times that amount in return," shared Iain.