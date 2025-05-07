Rob Marciano supports CBS colleague as he makes TV comeback after suffering 'traumatic brain injury'

Rob Marciano is happy to have his "good friend" and colleague Lonnie Quinn back in the newsroom.

On Monday, May 5, the CBS chief meteorologist made his television comeback, almost two months after stepping away from the news desk after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

His last broadcast had been Friday, March 14, when he announced the "not-so-great" news that he'd be taking a leave of absence, after discovering that a prior concussion had had a more negative impact on him than previously believed.

Upon Lonnie's return, Rob — a fellow meteorologist who joined CBS in October 2024 after an abrupt firing from ABC following allegations of anger issues and inappropriate behaviors — took to Instagram with a touching shout-out.

Sharing a photo of the two side by side in their dapper suits posing in front of a green screen, he wrote in his caption: "Happy to share that Lonnie Quinn is back to work today @cbsnewyork and @cbseveningnews!!"

"This man is a good friend, a gifted weather pro, and [an] all around great human," he then gushed, adding: "It's been a fun privilege to fill-in for him the last few weeks as he heals and works [through] concussion recovery. We are all so psyched to have him healthy and back in action!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over Lonnie's return, with one writing: "Thanks Rob, glad that Lonnie is healthy and back on the road to recovery."

Others followed suit with: "Love Lonnie, glad he’s better, but will miss you," and: "So glad you are doing better Lonnie!!" as well as: "That's a great post Rob Marciano! You're a good man supporting your coworker … I am glad Lonnie is back and healing. Looking forward to seeing you both on TV."

Lonnie started off his first broadcast back on Monday by telling his colleagues: "Listen, I missed you guys more than you know. I mean, this is a business where we're kind of connected to what we do, and I'm certainly connected with you guys."

Then giving insight into health woes, he explained that "once the MRI came back, and that's when the doctors came in and said, 'OK, well, this is actually a traumatic brain injury, not just a concussion. You've got to be out of work for six to eight weeks, and we just got to [stick to] rest and relaxation and get you back to it.'"

He had previously explained during his last March broadcast that following the concussion, after a nighttime broadcast, he suddenly couldn't see anything out of his left eye.

"I did the newscast. But that's when our news director — who really looks out for her people — said, 'OK, you're not driving home. We're gonna get you a car. You're going to the hospital," he added.