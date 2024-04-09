Meet the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families

It's nearly time to bid farewell to Young Sheldon, which returned to our screens with its seventh and final season in February.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off first premiered back in 2017, following child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family in their small hometown in Texas in the 1980s.

But what about the cast of the show's real-life families? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the stars of the show and their loved ones - and some of them you may recognize!

© CBS/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper Lead actor Iain Armitage comes from quite the showbiz family! The young actor, who was reportedly named after British screen legend Ian McKellen, is the son of theatre producer Lee Armitage and actor Euan Morton.

© Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr Sheldon's father, George, is played by Lance Barber, who is a father himself in real life. He's married to chef Aliza, with whom he shares two young daughters. Lance tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his wife and daughters.

© Rick Kern,Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT Montana Jordan as George Cooper Jr Sheldon's older football-loving brother is played by 21-year-old actor Montana Jordan. When he's not filming, he's back at home in Texas with his family. He is the youngest of three children and has two older sisters named Katella and Jaden. He also has a girlfriend named Jenna Weeks, who is expecting the couple's first baby. Congrats guys!

© @thisisanniepotts/Instagram Annie Potts as Connie Tucker Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw, is the sarcastic matriarch of the family. She is played by actress Annie Potts who has been married four times. With her third husband, Scott Senechal, she has one son named Clay, who is a writer and producer. She is now married to Ugly Betty producer James Hayman in 1990 with whom she has two sons: musician James, who goes by 'Doc', and writer Harris (pictured above) Annie is also a grandma to two little boys. Her son James welcomed a baby boy named Cassius in 2021, while Clay became a dad to baby Silas in 2022. Opening up about her children on the Really Famous podcast in 2019, Annie revealed their close bond. "Now that they're proper grown ups, they're really close," she explained. "Honestly, their relationships are everything I'd hoped — they love each other, they support each other, they make each other laugh. "The youngest and the oldest are both writers, and they always put their work past their brother first."

© Pamela Littky/CBS Raegan Revord as 'Missy' Raegan Revord plays Sheldon's twin sister 'Missy', and while we know all about her on-screen family, less is known about her real home life. Although, it's thought that her parents aren't actors and unlike her character, Raegan doesn't have any siblings in real life.

© MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Emily Osment as Mandy Emily Osment plays Mandy, Georgie's girlfriend. Like some of her co-stars, Emily also comes from a showbiz family. Her father Eugene Osment is an actor and producer, who's appeared in Home of the Giants, and The Last Cowboy. Meanwhile, her brother Haley Joel Osment is also an actor, perhaps best known for his roles in Forrest Gump, and The Sixth Sense, with the latter scoring him nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In June last year, Emily announced her engagement to her partner Jack Anthony (pictured above). Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Emily penned: "This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."