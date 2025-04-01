All the TV shows canceled by CBS from SWAT to The Neighborhood

CBS has made a series of brutal decisions over beloved TV shows this year, with many on the chopping block and several confirmed to have been canceled.
From SWAT to the FBI franchise, and sitcoms to late night comedies, below are the TV shows that have been shelved.
SWAT
SWAT has been canceled twice before by the network but it looks like the third time is the final charm for the action drama.
Reports suggested that CBS did not engage in renewal talks, instead choosing to end the long-running series outright which stars Shemar Moore.
"It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of, SWAT. executive producer/showrunner Andrew Dettmann said following the news.
"Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain’t done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done," said Shemar, sharing that they are hoping to be picked up by another network.
FBI: Most Wanted
After six seasons, FBI: Most Wanted which starred Dylan McDermott, has been canceled.
It was the first spin-off in the FBI franchise, and followed the Bureau's Fugitive Task Force which focuses on tracking and capturing criminals on the Most Wanted list.
Originally led by Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathanial Arcand, the show won its time slot for every episode this past season.
"Thanks to Wolf Films and to CBS, David Hudgins and Ken Girotti, for supporting an incredible run of the show. I will treasure the memories and the friendships built over my time on the series and the years spent," said Keisha.
FBI: International
The second spin-off, FBI: International, launched in 2021, with cast members Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.
Former Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer took over the lead role when Kleintank exited at the end of season three, but it will end in 2025 at the end of season four.
“Of course I’m sad the show must come to an end, but I want to thank Wolf Entertainment and CBS for everything: in particular the incredible tour of Europe! We have memories to last us a lifetime!” Eva-Jane Willis, who played Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson said.
Neither International nor Most Wanted are being shopped around to other networks.
The Neighborhood
The long-running sitcom will continue for one final season on CBS before it will end.
"The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons," Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release.
"The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series."
The eighth and final season will air in the 2025/2026 season and stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend.
A spin-off following Marty and Malcolm will then premiere and follow the pair, played by Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney, as they move to a new neighborhood and learn to cope with their new environment.
After Midnight
The late night talk show replaced James Corden's The Late Late Show in late 2023 but has been canceled after two seasons.
"Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I'll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey," said host Taylor Tomlinson.
"Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time. I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories."