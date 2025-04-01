All the TV shows canceled by CBS from SWAT to The Neighborhood

SWAT has been canceled twice before by the network but it looks like the third time is the final charm for the action drama.

Reports suggested that CBS did not engage in renewal talks, instead choosing to end the long-running series outright which stars Shemar Moore.

"It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of, SWAT. executive producer/showrunner Andrew Dettmann said following the news.

"Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain’t done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain’t done," said Shemar, sharing that they are hoping to be picked up by another network.