David Muir bids farewell with reflective message as fans react: 'You never disappoint'

It's been an emotional and busy week for David Muir who wrapped up his latest assignment with a heartfelt farewell.

The World News Tonight anchor updated his fans with a social media post as he waved goodbye to Rome after his coverage of the new Pope.

David posted a snapshot of himself in his suit, with his bag packed and the Vatican in the background.

He wrote: "Ciao Roma. You never disappoint," and fans immediately began commenting on the post with many saying the same thing.

David was inundated with praise from his social media followers who reporting was "excellent," adding that the coverage overall from ABC was "wonderful."

They thanked him for his sterling work and dedication to delivering the news, something which would have delighted David.

© ABC via Getty Images David takes his role very seriously

He's unbelievably passionate about his work and has been since he was a young boy.

"I was a total nerd," he told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during an appearance Live! "In the backyard, everyone was playing. And I'd be out there too, but then I'd be like, 'I gotta go inside, it's time for the news!' So I'd go in and watch the news."

He started visiting a local TV station soon after and began interning there as a teen.

© Instagram He began interning as a teen

"I started visiting the station at 13 years old, I started interning at 14," he shared. "Obviously, my dad and my mom would take me, so I'm grateful to them."

"And I'm grateful to everybody in that newsroom because, this is what we all have to remember, this was just a kid with a dream, and they let me show up. And there was a new news director, I got in when there was no boss. That was the only reason a kid at that age could get in."

© ABC His job takes him around the world

"They convinced the new boss to let me keep coming, so I'm grateful to them. And I always try to remember that, when people write to us or reach out to us," he concluded.

David worked with local news stations in his native Syracuse, anchoring the college news program at Ithaca College. He graduated with a journalism degree in 1995.

He was a full-time reporter for WTVH-TV from 1994-2000 and worked for three years after with the ABC-owned WCVB before joining ABC News full-time in 2003.