Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recruit son Michael for project close to their hearts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have returned to the world of soap operas in quite the unexpected way — and they're bringing one of their kids along for the ride.

Kelly, 54, and Mark, also 54, share three children, with their oldest Michael Consuelos, 27, being an actor, writer and producer, just like his famous parents.

The couple were announced earlier this week to be part of a new scripted audio series titled Summer Breeze, now available on Audible, inspired by 1990s soap operas such as All My Children, which the pair starred on as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

© Instagram Michael joined his parents for a new project titled "Summer Breeze"

The audio series was released on May 8 by their entertainment company Milojo Productions. Kelly narrates while Mark provides the voice for a producer named Gordon Ready, plus none other than Michael in the cast as well.

The official synopsis for the story reads: "When a young, struggling screenwriter's greatest dream turns into a nightmare after her script is stolen by an uber-powerful male producer, she forms a surprising alliance with a former soap opera star harboring secrets of her own."

"Together, these two devise a daring, twisted plan to seek justice against the producer through the long-running soap opera Summer Breeze," it continues. "They will turn the producer's monstrosity into their art."

© Disney General Entertainment "Our relationship started on All My Children, so revisiting the world of soap operas through this new medium was a full-circle experience."

"As they navigate the cutthroat politics and general lunacy of the daytime TV industrial-complex, their scheme takes on a life of its own, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Deception, forbidden romance, and jaw-dropping revelations unfold with each episode, building to an explosive climax worthy of the daytime soap that provides our setting."

Kelly and Mark also shared a joint statement with People explaining why the project is so close to their hearts, saying: "It's a fresh take on the genre we love. Our relationship started on All My Children, so revisiting the world of soap operas through this new medium was a full-circle experience."

© Instagram Michael previously worked on "Riverdale" with his dad

Michael's last acting role was in the movie Let's Get Physical opposite Jenna Dewan, which was produced by Kelly and Mark's company Milojo. Back in middle school, Michael was an intern for Milojo as well.

The budding filmmaker told Smashing Interviews Magazine that working with his parents was a "lot of fun," adding: "I think what was really fun was that they were very hands off about the whole thing. They let me do my own things with the character. It was a really amazing collaborative experience, I think."

© Getty Images The couple also share daughter Lola and youngest son Joaquin

Michael also had the opportunity to act alongside his father, playing a younger version of his father's character Hiram Lodge in the CW show Riverdale. The pair even went to Vancouver and quarantined together during filming.

"I've learned a lot from both of my parents on the producing side and on the acting side," he continued. "I worked with my dad on Riverdale, and when I was doing that, it was really cool to see how he does his thing. I learned a lot from working with him."