David Muir inundated with support following recent career update 

David Muir is a well-respected journalist and has been with ABC since 2003, where he's made an incredible impact in the past two decades.

This has included hosting World News Tonight since 2014, taking over from Diane Sawyer, and hosting 20/20 since 2013.

His current 20/20 co-anchor is Deborah Roberts, and he's not only close with her, but her husband, Al Roker too.

© Getty Images David Muir has been congratulated by many famous faces following his latest career news

Al was one of the many people to send their support to David this week when it was announced that he had been named as one of Time 100's most influential people.

Al took to Instagram to post a photo of David on the red carpet at a previous Time 100 event, and wrote: "Congratulations to @davidmuirabc on being named one of the @time 100."

Fans were quick to follow Al with their messages of support and congratulations, with one writing in the comments: "Well deserved David," while another wrote: "David is just wonderful." A third added: "He is the best of the best."

Al wasn't the only famous face to pay tribute to David. Diane Sawyer, who he took over World News Tonight from back in 2014, also paid her respects to the broadcaster.

© Getty Images David hosts ABC's 20/20 alongside Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts

"At 6:28 p.m. in New York City, a man lopes up two flights of stairs, speeds down the hall, and slides into the anchor chair. At 6:30 p.m., the camera goes live," she wrote.

"David Muir anchors the nation's most-watched television news program, ABC World News Tonight," Diane, 79, continued. "Every night more than 8 million Americans trust him to make sense of the day."

© Getty Images David is a well-respected journalist

"Like Peter Jennings before him, David is authoritative and dynamic—the first out the door to the story,. Iraq's hunt for ISIS. Hurricanes, fires. He traveled days to hold the hands of starving children in Madagascar and South Sudan, leading to millions of dollars in donations to the World Food Programme.

"I think I know what destiny looks like because I've seen a photo of a serious 13-year-old boy, talking his way into an internship at the local TV station. Now he's the anchor chosen for interviews by Popes and Presidents. He shows up calm, respectful, and fearless."

© Instagram David has worked with ABC since 2013

Diane ended her tribute by commenting on David's personality away from the camera. She wrote: "I am lucky that my successor is also the irreverent friend I want to hang out with when the camera shuts down," ending on a comedic note with: "Though I am also miffed that he's the guy who can leap two flights of stairs, vault into the anchor chair, and never lose focus – or his breath."

World News Tonight is the No.1 most watched television program across broadcast. David has been joined by a long list of famous honorees, including Serena Williams, Demi Moore and Snoop Dogg.