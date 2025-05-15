Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson shares tricky dilemma as supporters show support
Subscribe
Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson shares tricky dilemma as supporters show support
close-up man in suit © Alexopoulos/LNP/Shutterstock

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson shares tricky dilemma as supporters show support

Charles Hanson landed himself in a spot of trouble on Wednesday

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Charles Hanson found himself in a spot of trouble on Wednesday after his van was stuck in Devon traffic on a narrow country lane, where he found himself leading a bus through the traffic and helping it to move past a wide-load van.

While walking down the road on the sunny day, Charles merrily told his followers: "The joy of the Devon countryside! My van is stuck," before shouting back to the bus, "Keep coming! I'll beat the bus now, keep coming!"

View post on Instagram
 

He continued: "Sorting out the great Devon traffic, I thought traffic never happens in Devon, clearly it does! That's my journey." He captioned the post: "Auctioneer in Gear… or Not – Dilemma in Devon."

His followers were quick to show support, with one posting: "I hope you were able to get to your destination Charles, so wonderful to see you helping out the other drivers, you're always so kind. Have a lovely evening and thank you for making us all smile!!" Another person added: "Are you trying to outrun the bus now, auctioneer or not, but you won't succeed."

man in white suit with glasses© BBC
Charles Hanson on Bargain Hunt

The TV personality, who recently returned to our screens after a long hiatus, also shared a video thanking fans for their support, saying: "I just want to say thank you. I've had so many messages on social media… it means an awful lot."

It has been a difficult time for the presenter, who was recently exonerated from a series of domestic abuse charges alleged by his ex-wife. After being found not guilty on all charges in February, he told reporters: "[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting. I've missed my children and quite simply I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.

man in suit and glasses wearing coat© PA Images via Getty Images
Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again. [The trial has] been very impactful and I'm very lucky that my parents have stood by me from start to finish.

Man in suit standing outside court speaking to microphones© PA Images via Getty Images
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson speaks to media outside Derby Crown Court, after being cleared of causing assault

"Without my family it would have been a very testing time. To anyone who knows me, who's believed in me, who's supported me, who's messaged me, to everybody out there - thank you."

He returned to Bargain Hunt on Monday alongside fellow expert Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire, where they were based at Bishton Hall.

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More