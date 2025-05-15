Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson shares tricky dilemma as supporters show support

Charles Hanson found himself in a spot of trouble on Wednesday after his van was stuck in Devon traffic on a narrow country lane, where he found himself leading a bus through the traffic and helping it to move past a wide-load van.

While walking down the road on the sunny day, Charles merrily told his followers: "The joy of the Devon countryside! My van is stuck," before shouting back to the bus, "Keep coming! I'll beat the bus now, keep coming!"

He continued: "Sorting out the great Devon traffic, I thought traffic never happens in Devon, clearly it does! That's my journey." He captioned the post: "Auctioneer in Gear… or Not – Dilemma in Devon."

His followers were quick to show support, with one posting: "I hope you were able to get to your destination Charles, so wonderful to see you helping out the other drivers, you're always so kind. Have a lovely evening and thank you for making us all smile!!" Another person added: "Are you trying to outrun the bus now, auctioneer or not, but you won't succeed."

© BBC Charles Hanson on Bargain Hunt

The TV personality, who recently returned to our screens after a long hiatus, also shared a video thanking fans for their support, saying: "I just want to say thank you. I've had so many messages on social media… it means an awful lot."

It has been a difficult time for the presenter, who was recently exonerated from a series of domestic abuse charges alleged by his ex-wife. After being found not guilty on all charges in February, he told reporters: "[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting. I've missed my children and quite simply I can now get back to my life, and I relish that.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

"I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again. [The trial has] been very impactful and I'm very lucky that my parents have stood by me from start to finish.

© PA Images via Getty Images Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson speaks to media outside Derby Crown Court, after being cleared of causing assault

"Without my family it would have been a very testing time. To anyone who knows me, who's believed in me, who's supported me, who's messaged me, to everybody out there - thank you."

He returned to Bargain Hunt on Monday alongside fellow expert Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire, where they were based at Bishton Hall.