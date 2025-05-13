Charles Hanson makes surprise return to Bargain Hunt after not guilty verdict - fans react

Auctioneer Charles Hanson made his long-awaited return to Bargain Hunt on Monday. The antiques expert appeared on the latest episode of series 66, joining fellow expert Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire, where he wielded the gavel on the rostrum at Bishton Hall.

Charles has been missing from TV screens since 2023 after facing charges of assault against his wife, which he has since been cleared of.

Taking to social media after the episode aired, Charles thanked his supporters for their kindness. "Evening all, I just want to say, thank you," began the 46-year-old.

"I've had so many messages on social media having been seen performing today on television, it means an awful lot. So much kindness in messaging me, thanks so much."

© BBC Charles Hanson returned to Bargain Hunt on Monday

It's safe to say fans were happy to see Charles back on the show.

One person wrote on X: "Charles, it was lovely to see you again on Bargain Hunt today, you have been missed so much," while another added: "Great to see you back on @BBCBargainHunt this afternoon, it was a lovely surprise. You were missed."

© BBC The auctioneer joined Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire

A third viewer penned: "It was great to see you back! Missed you on the shows," while a fourth reiterated the sentiment, adding: "It was wonderful to see you back on Bargain Hunt. You've been missed Charles."

Charles' BBC career

Charles made his debut on Bargain Hunt in 2002 before joining Flog It!. He became an expert on Antiques Road Trip in 2010.

© Paul Tonge/Shutterstock Charles has been on our screens for years, having joined Bargain Hunt in 2002

On why he decided to pursue a career in antiques, Charles previously told the BBC: "I chose to work with antiques because I love history; the question ‘if the object could talk what would it tell us’ is what keeps my interest; an auction is a theatre of drama and romance."

Charles' court trial

In February this year, Charles was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife, Rebecca Hanson.

The auctioneer, who shares two children with Rebecca, had been accused of using violence towards her over a ten-year period.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charles Hanson was cleared of assault in February

Speaking outside court, Charles described the trial as "very impactful".

"[The last 18 months] have been extremely upsetting," he said, per BBC News. "I've missed my children and quite simply, I can now get back to my life, and I relish that."

He added: "I've experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice, and here we are today, the sun is shining and I can start my life again."