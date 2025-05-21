Meet Ryan Phillippe's 3 children — Ava, Deacon and Kai

Ryan Phillippe loves nothing more than being a dad and is the proud parent of three children — who he is raising in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star shares his two oldest children, Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and is also dad to 13-year-old daughter Kai, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Ryan and Reese first met on the set of Cruel Intentions in 1997. They got married in 1999, were together for nine years before getting divorced in 2008.

Ryan and ex-girlfriend Alexis, meanwhile, met in 2010 and welcomed Kai a year later.

© Getty Images Ryan Phillippe shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

While Ryan is relatively private when it comes to his family life, his two oldest children are now making names for themselves in the entertainment industry themselves. Find out all you need to know about his three children below...

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 25

Ava graduated from UC Berkeley in 2022 and is becoming a well-known name in her own right. She's successfully pursued modeling through working with popular brands such as Ivy Park, Pat McGrath and Reese's own brand, Draper James. She is also an actress and most recently appeared on ABC's Doctor Odyssey.

Ryan humorously shared how he came up with Ava's name while being a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

He explained: "My daughter's name is Ava [like] Ava Gardner, because to me she was the only woman who could break [Frank] Sinatra, so the idea of that name to me is very classy and strong." The actor mentioned that they had a bulldog named Sinatra as well, per People.

© Instagram Pictured is Ryan's daughter Ava

Ryan hugely credits Ava for helping him during his tumultuous split from Reese, despite the fact that she was so young at the time.

While attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he shared just how emotionally intelligent Ava always was for her age.

He transparently stated: "As difficult as it is, my daughter has been the inspiration. She is beyond, in terms of conscientiousness and maturity, and she has gotten me through this. I know it sounds pathetic. I'm a 32-year-old guy, but my seven-year-old daughter is getting me through the toughest time in my life and that's beautiful too," per People.

Deacon Reese Phillippe, 21

Deacon is an aspiring musician, who graduated high school in 2022. He released his first single in 2020 called "Long Run."

In 2022, he made his acting debut in the popular Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. He was also featured in his father's TV series, Motorheads.

Ryan calls his son his best friend and often shows their shared adventures and hobbies on social media. In one sentimental post featuring the two on a hiking trip, the proud father captioned it: "Fthr n sn n bst friends frvr."

The duo often hit up the gym and have even attended the Firefly Music Festival together.

© Getty Images for Prime Video Ryan and his son Deacon are "best friends"

The pair often enjoy taking road trips while listening to albums together and the loving memories have left an impactful mark on Deacon professionally pursuing music production.

Deacon recalled to Interview: "When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works and he taught me all the stuff he knew and then I started watching YouTube videos."

Kai Knapp, 13

Kai is Ryan's youngest child, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

The 13-year-old high schooler loves attending red carpets for movies such as Green Eggs and Ham and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

© Intagram Pictured is Ryan's daughter Kai in the middle

During Thanksgiving in November 2023, Ryan posted Kai on his social media for the first time.

The actor provided an inside scoop into the activities his daughter shared with him and his nieces during the holiday.

Ryan captioned his post: "Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow [plus] the Eagles beat Buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me."