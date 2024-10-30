Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe looks just like dad Ryan in uncanny photos

Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Philippe, often accompanies his mom to red carpets and glitzy industry events, and Tuesday evening was no exception as the mother-son duo stepped out in New York City to attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

The Legally Blonde star's son, who recently turned 21, was the image of his famous dad, actor Ryan Phillippe in the photos.

1 4 © Taylor Hill Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City Deacon looked suave in a navy blue suit with a crisp open white shirt. He paired the look with black brogues with a gold buckle and his brown hair fell naturally, making him even more of his dad's double.

2 4 © James Devaney Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe arrive to the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards Reese, meanwhile, more than dressed for the occasion in one-shouldered, fitted black gown with ruffle detailing down on side. The Big Little Lies actress then polished off her glamorous ensemble with strappy black court shoes, gold jewelry and subtle yet chic makeup. Her blonde hair fell over her shoulders with a natural wave.

3 4 © Taylor Hill Deacon Phillippe was his dad's double Reese and her son walked the green carpet at the event where they were joined by other notables names including Apple CEO Tim Cook, singer and actress Ariana Grande and star of American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson.

4 4 © Raymond Hall Reese Witherspoon with her son, Deacon Deacon's dad is Cruel Intentions actor, Ryan Phillippe. Reese and Ryan met in 1997 and two years later they would appear together in the cast of the racy teen drama movie which also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair.

The couple married in June 1999 and in September that year welcomed their first born, daughter Ava, now 25 years old. Four years later they would welcome Deacon but, in 2006, Ryan and Reese separated. The actress filed for divorce and gained sole physical custody of the children.

Reese went on the marry talent agent Jim Toth and, in 2012, she welcomed her third child, first with Jim, a son named Tennessee. In 2023, Jim and Reese announced their divorce.

Reese and Deacon's adorable mother-son bond

Reese is clearly close with all her children but, more recently, she shared a heartwarming tribute to her eldest son in an Instagram post to mark his milestone 21st birthday.

Sharing some adorable childhood photos of Deacon from over the years, the proud mom wrote: "Can't believe that this amazing young man is turning 21!!

© Steve Granitz Deacon is the son of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

"Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe You came into my life to bring me joy, wisdom, and so much love. You light up my life with your beautiful spirit! I love you so much."

Fans sent well-wishes and were equally in disbelief that Deacon had grown up so much. "Still just as handsome as ever! And still looks a lot like his mama," said one follower, as another wrote: "Time flies."

A third added: "Omg! 21!? Wishing D a great birthday!!"