Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe looks just like dad Ryan in uncanny photos

Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Philippe, often accompanies his mom to red carpets and glitzy industry events, and Tuesday evening was no exception as the mother-son duo stepped out in New York City to attend the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.
The Legally Blonde star's son, who recently turned 21, was the image of his famous dad, actor Ryan Phillippe in the photos.
The couple married in June 1999 and in September that year welcomed their first born, daughter Ava, now 25 years old. Four years later they would welcome Deacon but, in 2006, Ryan and Reese separated. The actress filed for divorce and gained sole physical custody of the children.
Reese went on the marry talent agent Jim Toth and, in 2012, she welcomed her third child, first with Jim, a son named Tennessee. In 2023, Jim and Reese announced their divorce.
Reese and Deacon's adorable mother-son bond
Reese is clearly close with all her children but, more recently, she shared a heartwarming tribute to her eldest son in an Instagram post to mark his milestone 21st birthday.
Sharing some adorable childhood photos of Deacon from over the years, the proud mom wrote: "Can't believe that this amazing young man is turning 21!!
"Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe You came into my life to bring me joy, wisdom, and so much love. You light up my life with your beautiful spirit! I love you so much."
Fans sent well-wishes and were equally in disbelief that Deacon had grown up so much. "Still just as handsome as ever! And still looks a lot like his mama," said one follower, as another wrote: "Time flies."
A third added: "Omg! 21!? Wishing D a great birthday!!"