Tamron Hall runs in mini-dress and heels as she celebrates major milestone close to her heart
Tamron emceed the glamorous event alongside Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount© Marleen Moise

The talk show host recently published a new children's book inspired by her son Moses

Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tamron Hall has a reason to celebrate — and she wants everyone to know it!

Earlier this month, the talk show host made it onto the New York Times' coveted bestseller list for her children's book Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid.

She later took to Instagram to reveal how she celebrated the news, sharing a video of herself running in a mini-dress and heels around an office, announcing to her colleagues that she had made it onto the list. See the endearing moment below.

WATCH: Tamron Hall runs in mini-dress and heels in celebratory video

"It's the talent of running in those heels for me," one fan then wrote in the comments section under the post, as others followed suit with: "You running in heels is EVERYTHING!!" and: "Congratulations!!!! I love this for you so much."

The book is inspired by her real-life son Moses, and his adventure visiting Harlem's most iconic spots, learning a valuable lesson about the meaning of home.

Tamron hall with son Moses © Instagram
Tamron with her son and husband

She shared Moses, who just turned six, with her husband Steven Greener, who she married in 2019, the same year she both welcomed her son and launched her eponymous talk show.

