Ryan Phillippe, 49, shares rare moment with daughter Kai, 12, whom he shares with ex Alexis Knapp

Ryan Phillippe recently shared a rare and heartwarming glimpse into his personal life with a photo featuring his 12-year-old daughter Kailani Merizalde Phillippe Knapp.

Known affectionately as Kai, she is Ryan's daughter with actress Alexis Knapp, famed for her role in "Pitch Perfect."

The intimate snapshot captures a father-daughter moment, with Ryan in the driver's seat and Kai, alongside his neices, joyfully seated in the back.

The 49-year-old actor's Instagram post, bathed in the warmth of familial love, reveals how he cherished their Thanksgiving weekend together.

The festivities included indulging in delightful Boba drinks and immersing themselves in popular films like "Elf." Their weekend was also filled with engaging activities like binge-watching "Young Sheldon" and exploring teen romance anime, not to mention the excitement of boardwalk shopping and playful attempts at cooking pancakes.

Kai, Ryan's youngest child, joins siblings Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, from his previous marriage to Reese Witherspoon. The former couple, who parted ways in 2008, continue to co-parent their children. Reese has another son, Tennessee, 11, with her ex-husband, talent agent Jim Toth.

Ryan's post, infused with a sense of joy and pride, read: "Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties. Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged along w teen romance anime)," he wrote.

© Instagram Ryan's daughter Kai with her nieces

"Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow. + the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me."

In addition to their private moments, Kai has occasionally accompanied Alexis to various public events, such as the premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs and Ham" in 2019 and "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" in 2022.

© Instagram Ryan's daughter and her cousins enjoyed a meal

Ryan, also recognized for his role in "I Know What You Did Last Summer," recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal journey towards sobriety.

He shared a reflective selfie on Instagram, marking the longest period of sobriety since his teenage years. Free from nicotine, marijuana, and other substances, Ryan expressed gratitude for the newfound freedom and spiritual clarity that accompanies breaking the chains of addiction.

"Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance," Ryan shared. "Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good," he concluded, paired with a prayer hands emoji.

Ryan's daughter and his nieces

In his candid revelations, Ryan also humorously noted his remaining 'addictions' to toothpicks and self-improvement. His journey towards sobriety, as he previously opened up in a 2017 interview with Women's Health, is intertwined with his battles against addiction and depression.

Emphasizing the importance of open dialogue, Ryan shared, "I think people fear being stigmatized... But really, depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is."

Fans can look forward to seeing Ryan next in "Miranda's Victim," featuring alongside stars like Abigail Breslin, Mireille Enos, and Donald Sutherland, slated for release on November 30.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.