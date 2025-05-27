Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout cast as the new Harry Potter trio

Harry Potter HBO series surprises fans with new Harry, Ron and Hermione

The roles were originated by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
45 minutes ago
Harry Potter's HBO series has confirmed the three youngsters set to be catapulted into international stardom as the new golden trio in the Wizarding World franchise. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout are set to play Harry, Hermione and Ron in the upcoming HBO show. Fans have been delighted by the casting news, particularly over the new Hermione. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This is literally Hermione Granger," while another person added: "She has Hermione's hair and teeth I'm screaming." Find out more about the new trio…

The trio of actors are all relatively unknown, with Dominic having also starred in an upcoming Sky movie titled Grow alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Nick Frost, who, incidentally, will play Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV show. The film will be released later in 2025.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone
Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Meanwhile, Arabella has been on the West End, having starred as Matilda in Matilda the Musical, as well as Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production Starlight Express. Alastair has appeared in an advertising campaign and is credited as 'son at dinner'.

Speaking about the casting, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod released a joint statement that read: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Emma first debuted the short crop alongside Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at the 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' Premiere© Getty Images
The roles were originated by Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

The show has been described as a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter novels, with seven seasons to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Nick Frost is reportedly set to star as Hagrid© Getty Images
Nick Frost will be starring as Hagrid

The trio join the already named cast, including Nick as Hagrid, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

