Harry Potter's reboot casting news so far: Dumbledore, Aunt Petunia and more

Reports from the upcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter are starting to come through thick and fast, revealing potentially leaked casting news about the major roles in the planning seven-season story which is set to take place over the next ten years.

While names like Mark Rylance and Jared Harris have been thrown out for Dumbledore, and Cillian Murphy is a top contender for Voldemort, the latest reports seem to reveal some developments on who might actually be taking on the iconic roles. See all of the casting news so far here…

© BBC Severus Snape - Paapa Essiedu Known for his roles in I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project, it was recently reported that Paapa was a top contender for the role of Hogwarts' Potion's master, Snape. The character is best known to be one of Harry's key adversaries, making the Boy Who Lived's time at Hogwarts a nightmare while having mysterious motives behind his profound dislike for poor old Harry. With Paapa's incredible background with the Royal Shakespeare Company, we think he could be a worthy successor for the late, great Sir Alan Rickman, who originated the iconic role.

© Andreas Rentz Aunt Petunia - Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fiona Shaw originated the role of Harry's highly strung, slightly hysterical aunt who overindulges in cousin Dudley, but we can seriously imagine Phoebe taking the role in her stride and making her hilarious. It would be a very different take - but what can we see, we can see the Fleabag star whipping up a meringue layer cake at number 4 Privet Drive.

© WireImage Albus Dumbledore - John Lithgow Unlike the original movie series, where the casting was strictly Brits only, it seems that HBO are taking a different tact as the US born star is reportedly in the final talks to play Hogwarts' twinkly eyed headmaster. John has wowed before in his roles of Winston Churchill in The Crown, and recently portrayed Roald Dahl in the Royal Court's Giant - and so we know he has the accent perfected!

© Getty Sharon Horgan - Professor McGonagall According to Deadline, Bad Sisters star Sharon is on the list to play the Scottish deputy headmistress of Hogwarts - and the head of Gryffindor house - Minerva McGonagall - and honestly? She couldn't be more perfect for the role. Who else would be able to portray a complete biased love of Quidditch and tell Harry off for not taking a ginger newt biscuit? Sign us up!